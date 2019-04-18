WATCH: Shawn Mendes Trash-Talks Justin Bieber's Ice-Skating Skills

After Justin Bieber challenged Shawn Mendes on the ice rink, he responded and even pitched a second challenge to the 'Sorry' singer.

Justin Bieber recently trolled Shawn Mendes on Instagram, after he was called the Prince of Pop. The 'Love Yourself' singer said "If you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice".

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp caught up with Shawn before one of his performances at The O2 and spoke about this exchange between the two pop stars.

Shawn Mendes caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"Just so we're clear, he's a better hockey player than me," said Shawn, praising Justin's skills on the ice. He reiterated that he could practice playing hockey.

He did, however, go on to say that he'd be keen on taking on Justin at weight-lifting. (And who could blame him? We've all seen his muscles in that Calvin Klein ad campaign, haven't we?)

"If we're gonna do this, I'm gonna start taking this seriously," continued Shawn. The 'Stitches' singer said he's going to start training now in order to beat Justin.

You best watch your back, Bieber. Shawn's coming for you...