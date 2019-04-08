Justin Bieber Calls Out Shawn Mendes On His 'Prince Of Pop' Post

8 April 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 10:40

Justin Bieber comments on Shawn Mendes' Instagram
Justin Bieber comments on Shawn Mendes' Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has left a comment on Shawn Mendes' Instagram after the 'Stitches' star was named the 'Prince Of Pop' by a U.S magazine.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are undoubtedly the biggest Canadian stars in the world (yes, we see you too Drake), so when Biebz left a comment on Shawn's Instagram post, it was of course a talking point for a LOT of fans.

Shawn posted the cover of his shoot with U.S magazine The Observer with the headline 'Prince Of Pop'... and Justin had a few things to say about it.

Meet Shawn Mendes In Birmingham, Leeds, London Or... Toronto!

Justin Bieber's comment left on Shawn Mendes' Instagram post
Justin Bieber's comment left on Shawn Mendes' Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Justin commented, "Hmm ‘’ Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it."

Justin may be alluding to the fact that he's had a few more No.1 singles and albums than his younger counterpart. Regardless, we're not sure about you but we would pay good money to see Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes play a game of hockey together, we're talking a LOT of money.

Justin has since clarified his comments insisting it was a playful joke...

Justin Bieber clarifies his comment to Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber clarifies his comment to Shawn Mendes. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Shawn's relationship has never necessarily been a close one however there is no doubt a mutual respect between the two. Shawn did reveal back in July 2018 that he messaged Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin 'congrats' the day they announced their engagement.

