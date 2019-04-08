Meet Shawn Mendes In Birmingham, Leeds, London Or... Toronto!

Meet Shawn Mendes on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

To celebrate Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp going national, we've got your chance to meet none other than Shawn Mendes all week!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll already know that Shawn Mendes is in the UK all this week and so we've got your chance to go and see him AND hook up with him backstage!

Here's how it's going to work from Monday to Thursday we'll be sending one lucky winner (and their mate) to see Shawn in Birmingham, Leeds or London. We'll sort you out with travel and a hotel to stay in for the night, we'll chuck in £1000 cash and of course, you'll get to meet Shawn, obvs!

On Friday, we're turning it up a notch as we could be flying you out to his hometown of Toronto. You'll be staying at the Hilton Toronto Hotel for four nights, you'll get £5000 cash AND you'll meet Shawn backstage at the Rogers Centre in Canada.

How do I enter?

Each day from 8:30AM we'll be joined by Shawn himself who will ask you one question and one question only. To enter, text the keyword WIN followed by your answer to 83958.

You'll have five minutes to enter and you need to be 18 or over. Full Ts&Cs can be found here.

Good luck!

Download The Capital App Now To Listen To Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp