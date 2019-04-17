Shawn Mendes Has Finally Responded To Justin Bieber's Hockey Challenge

Shawn Mendes has responded to Justin Bieber's hockey challenge. Picture: Instagram

Shawn Mendes has finally responded to the challenge Justin Bieber laid out in his Instagram comments.

Shawn Mendes has responded to Justin Bieber's hockey challenge during a Q&A with his fans and it looks like battle is a lot closer to actually happening than we think!

Justin Bieber had previously called out Shawn by saying, 'if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice' - and now we have Shawn's reply...

When asked about the comment Justin left on his Insta Shawn replied, "The rumour is that he wants to play me in ice hockey. I would say right now he's the better hockey player, but a few weeks of practice would change things'

"The rumor is that he wants to play me in ice hockey. I would say rn he's the better hockey player, but a few weeks of practice would change things... it wouldn't take me very long to be able to step up to his level I think. That was a challenge @justinbieber!" pic.twitter.com/CmhmNGa9vA — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) April 16, 2019

He goes on to add, "It wouldn't take me very long to be able to step up to his level I think. That was a challenge Justin Bieber!'."

Haha! Check out Shawn Mendes’ response to Justin Bieber’s comments yesterday about his magazine cover from “The Observer.” I believe that we are now “Game on!” pic.twitter.com/uqS6HjTDeH — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 8, 2019

This screenshot shows that Shawn had previously replied on Insta saying, 'any time, any day' however now we have proof with this video. We. Need. To. Make. This. Happen.

