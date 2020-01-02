Justin Bieber's YouTube Docu-Series 'Seasons': When Is it On And What Is It About? All The Details

Justin Bieber is dropping 'Seasons' on YouTube. Picture: Commercial

Justin Bieber announced a new era of music and he is definitely set to take over 2020!

Justin Bieber is set to make his 2020 comeback with a new album, tour and docu-series – and we cannot wait!

Taking to Instagram, he announced the creative trio that will mark his return, with his first album in five years dropping, accompanied by a tour, which he has already released US dates for.

However, the newest addition to the info he's dished has been about his new YouTube docu-series, 'Seasons'.

Sharing the artwork and the official trailer for the upcoming documentary, it shows a close look at the 'I Don't Care' singer's life in the past few years.

So when can we watch it? Here's everything we know...

Justin Bieber is dropping a docu-series. Picture: Instagram

When does it drop?

'Seasons' will be streamed weekly on YouTube, starting 27 January.

How can I watch it?

The docu-series is exclusive to YouTube and you can watch it on JB's official channel – @justinbieber.

What's it about?

The ten-part documentary delves into Justin's private life over the last couple years, following the 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker's journey in music and relationships.

The description outlines 'Seasons', reading: "For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life.

"From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015."

In the trailer, we see Justin talk about mental health and open up about why he ended up cancelling the end of his 'Purpose' tour.

He says: "As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons.

"Sometimes we want to give up."

The trailer also shows an insight into his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September 2019.

JB's first look at his new era begins on 3 January, when he will drop his upcoming single 'Yummy'.

