Billie Eilish has hit us with another new single ahead of her new album, and this one’s called ‘Lost Cause’.

Billie Eilish is about to drop her second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’, and in the run-up to its release she’s already dropped a couple of instant bops.

The third single, ‘Lost Cause’, came with a music video we wish we could’ve been part of, tbh, and lyrics that will live in our head rent free.

As well as being perfect Instagram captions, Billie has given us some lines to cling onto in their meaning when we're cutting the bad energy from our lives.

Let’s take a closer look at the lyrics for ‘Lost Cause’…

Billie Eilish and her friends have the ultimate sleepover in her new music video. Picture: Billie Eilish/YouTube

What is Bille Eilish singing about in the ‘Lost Cause’ lyrics?

In what make a sensational post-breakup insta caption, Billie sings: You think you’re such an outlaw / But you got no job / Nothing but a lost cause.

In the music video Billie is surrounded by her girl squad, which makes the delivery even more powerful in our opinion.

They’re all wearing matching Skims sets, dancing in the kitchen, snacking and doing group dance routines per every typical sleepover ever.

Recalling a relationship that broke down, some of the lyrics include:

I used to think you werе shy

Or maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

So easy (So easy)

Billie could just be talking about her relationship with ex Brandon Quention Adams, after she said in her Apple TV+ documentary they split because she “wasn’t happy.”

She said: “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

What are the lyrics to ‘Lost Cause’ by Billie Eilish?

Something's in the air right now

Like I'm losing track of time (Time, time)

Like I don't really care right now, but maybe that's fine

You weren't even there that day I was waitin' on you (You)

I wondered if you aware that day was the last straw for me

And I know I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower and left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ayy-ayy-ayy, oh-oh

Thought you had your s*** together

But damn, I was wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it oncе was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

I used to think you werе shy

Or maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

So easy (So easy)

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn't care

You'd been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I thought you would've grown eventually

But you proved me wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

