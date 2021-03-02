Who Is Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q? Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper

2 March 2021, 15:39

Billie Eilish's ex boyfriend is rapper 7:AMP
Billie Eilish's ex boyfriend is rapper 7:AMP. Picture: Getty / Apple TV+

Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend Q made an appearance in her Apple TV+ documentary and now fans are keen to find out more about the rapper.

Billie Eilish opened up on her love life in her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, sharing her heartache for the first time over ex-boyfriend Q, real name Brandon Quention Adams.

The couple split after less than a year, and it’s believed a number of Billie’s songs are about their troubled relationship.

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

But who is Q, aka rapper 7: AMP, and how did he get to know Billie? Here’s what we know…

Who is Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend, Q?

Brandon, who Billie calls Q, is a rapper under the stage name 7: AMP.

He’s five years older than Billie at 24 years old – she’s 19.

You’ll spot Billie on his album cover ‘Bleaupro’.

How did Billie Eilish and Q meet?

It’s not known how Billie and Q met, but they started dating toward the end of 2018.

Billie said in an interview with Tidal she was a fan of his before they ever met, praising his album ‘Bleaupro’ and admitting: “Besides the fact that that's a person that means a lot to me in every way I could possibly tell you. If I didn't even know him, and like, he wasn't—I had never met him, whatever.

"That album, that project, is literally like nothing I've ever heard."

Why did Billie Eilish and ex-boyfriend Q split up?

Billie explained in her documentary why she and Q broke up, saying she “just wasn’t happy.”

She recalled: “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

They seem to have stayed on amicable terms however – he even wished her a happy birthday back in December 2019.

