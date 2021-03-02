On Air Now
2 March 2021, 15:39
Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend Q made an appearance in her Apple TV+ documentary and now fans are keen to find out more about the rapper.
Billie Eilish opened up on her love life in her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, sharing her heartache for the first time over ex-boyfriend Q, real name Brandon Quention Adams.
The couple split after less than a year, and it’s believed a number of Billie’s songs are about their troubled relationship.
Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split
But who is Q, aka rapper 7: AMP, and how did he get to know Billie? Here’s what we know…
Brandon, who Billie calls Q, is a rapper under the stage name 7: AMP.
He’s five years older than Billie at 24 years old – she’s 19.
You’ll spot Billie on his album cover ‘Bleaupro’.
It’s not known how Billie and Q met, but they started dating toward the end of 2018.
Billie said in an interview with Tidal she was a fan of his before they ever met, praising his album ‘Bleaupro’ and admitting: “Besides the fact that that's a person that means a lot to me in every way I could possibly tell you. If I didn't even know him, and like, he wasn't—I had never met him, whatever.
"That album, that project, is literally like nothing I've ever heard."
Billie explained in her documentary why she and Q broke up, saying she “just wasn’t happy.”
She recalled: “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.
“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”
They seem to have stayed on amicable terms however – he even wished her a happy birthday back in December 2019.
