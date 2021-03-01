Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

1 March 2021, 10:36

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary
Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary. Picture: Getty / Apple TV+

Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, aka rapper 7:AMP, has referenced their split for the first time since the singer’s documentary aired.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish’s Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, showed fans a whole other side to the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer, revealing she had a boyfriend no one knew about for less than a year, Brandon Quention Adams, aka Q, 24.

In the film Billie, 19, opened up about their tumultuous relationship, including why they broke up.

Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When Katy Perry Introduced Them

After an on-off relationship they called it quits, with Billie explaining in the film she “just wasn’t happy.”

7: Amp broke his silence on his split from Billie Eilish after her documentary aired
7: Amp broke his silence on his split from Billie Eilish after her documentary aired. Picture: 7: Amp/Instagram

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” she said. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

But a day after the documentary was released, Q shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories.

“There’s always 2 sides to a situation,” he simply wrote.

Q apparently deleted Instagram before Billie’s documentary dropped, but after reviving it it shows he hasn’t posted in weeks.

Billie Eilish opened up on her split from rapper Q in her documentary
Billie Eilish opened up on her split from rapper Q in her documentary. Picture: Getty

Getting candid about their break-up in her documentary, Billie said she “does love him” and that she wasn’t “over him.”

She continued: “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

Billie also told a friend she tried to get Q to go to therapy, calling him “self-destructive” after he broke his hand hitting a wall.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Lyrics And Meaning: Is He Singing About Wife Priyanka Chopra?

The new 'super follows' feature will charge users.

What Are Twitter Super Follows? The Exclusive Content Feature Explained

Features

Fans can't wait for After We Fell to be released.

First Behind-The-Scenes Picture Of After We Fell Shows Tessa In Highly-Anticipated Scene

TV & Film

Love Island introducing three step psychological tests for contestants

Love Island To Increase Psychological Testing After Tragic Suicides

Love Island

Nick Jonas has earned himself a staggering fortune.

Nick Jonas Net Worth: The Youngest Jonas Brother’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character