Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary. Picture: Getty / Apple TV+

Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, aka rapper 7:AMP, has referenced their split for the first time since the singer’s documentary aired.

Billie Eilish’s Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, showed fans a whole other side to the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer, revealing she had a boyfriend no one knew about for less than a year, Brandon Quention Adams, aka Q, 24.

In the film Billie, 19, opened up about their tumultuous relationship, including why they broke up.

After an on-off relationship they called it quits, with Billie explaining in the film she “just wasn’t happy.”

7: Amp broke his silence on his split from Billie Eilish after her documentary aired. Picture: 7: Amp/Instagram

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” she said. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

But a day after the documentary was released, Q shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories.

“There’s always 2 sides to a situation,” he simply wrote.

Q apparently deleted Instagram before Billie’s documentary dropped, but after reviving it it shows he hasn’t posted in weeks.

Billie Eilish opened up on her split from rapper Q in her documentary. Picture: Getty

Getting candid about their break-up in her documentary, Billie said she “does love him” and that she wasn’t “over him.”

She continued: “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

Billie also told a friend she tried to get Q to go to therapy, calling him “self-destructive” after he broke his hand hitting a wall.

