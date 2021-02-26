Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When Katy Perry Introduced Them

26 February 2021, 15:47

Billie Eilish had no idea who Orlando Bloom was when meeting him
Billie Eilish had no idea who Orlando Bloom was when meeting him. Picture: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry/ Apple TV

Billie Eilish not knowing who Orlando Bloom was when Katy Perry introduced them backstage at Coachella in her documentary 'The World's a Little Blurry' is sending people, and we admit, it is absolutely hilarious.

Billie Eilish had no idea who Orlando Bloom was when she was introduced to him backstage at Coachella by Katy Perry and everyone is dying at the 'Bad Guy' star having to find out who the Hollywood actor was after they met.

Billie Eilish's Brother's Girlfriend: Fans Think Finneas' GF Is A Billie Lookalike

Billie's documentary The World's A Little Blurry has finally dropped on Apple TV and the scene everyone is talking about is when she stop to chat to fellow pop star, Katy, who gushes her fiancé, Orlando, is a huge fan of hers.

Orlando, who appears to be having quite a good time at the music festival (remember when those were a thing), gushes to the singer he listens to her all the time and they all go in for one big group hug.

However, after their very friendly meeting, Billie, who is now 19 and was about 17 at the time, asks who that was and her brother, Finneas, says:

"Orlando Bloom! He played Will Turner in f***ing Pirates of the Caribbean."

Billie replies: "That guy?"

"That was him? No way! Bring him back! I wanna meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek!"

Fans are loving the reverse-star struck moment on Twitter seeing how much of a fangirl Orlando was being.

One said: "Billie meeting orlando bloom and having no clue who he is at first is sendingggg me."

Elsewhere in the documentary viewers get to see the touching moment Billie finally got to meet her idol, Justin Bieber, also at Coachella and the messages they sent back and forth when the 'Sorry' singer offered to remix her huge hit 'Bad Guy'.

It is safe to say Billie freaked out as Justin also passed down some sound advice from someone who has experienced the rollercoaster journey of fame.

Everyone is a Billie fan!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Lyrics And Meaning: Is He Singing About Wife Priyanka Chopra?

The new 'super follows' feature will charge users.

What Are Twitter Super Follows? The Exclusive Content Feature Explained

Features

Fans can't wait for After We Fell to be released.

First Behind-The-Scenes Picture Of After We Fell Shows Tessa In Highly-Anticipated Scene

Love Island introducing three step psychological tests for contestants

Love Island To Increase Psychological Testing After Tragic Suicides

Love Island

Nick Jonas has earned himself a staggering fortune.

Nick Jonas Net Worth: The Youngest Jonas Brother’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Emma Watson's boyfriend is Leo Robinton

Who Is Emma Watson’s Boyfriend Leo Robinton? Everything You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character