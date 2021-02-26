Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When Katy Perry Introduced Them

Billie Eilish had no idea who Orlando Bloom was when meeting him. Picture: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry/ Apple TV

Billie Eilish not knowing who Orlando Bloom was when Katy Perry introduced them backstage at Coachella in her documentary 'The World's a Little Blurry' is sending people, and we admit, it is absolutely hilarious.

Billie Eilish had no idea who Orlando Bloom was when she was introduced to him backstage at Coachella by Katy Perry and everyone is dying at the 'Bad Guy' star having to find out who the Hollywood actor was after they met.

Billie Eilish's Brother's Girlfriend: Fans Think Finneas' GF Is A Billie Lookalike

Wait.... this is so wholesome. The way Katy & Orlando embraced Billie meanwhile she has no clue wtf Orlando is omg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZjVayxq8HW — there it is, Dory. (@ChrisAntonacci1) February 26, 2021

Billie's documentary The World's A Little Blurry has finally dropped on Apple TV and the scene everyone is talking about is when she stop to chat to fellow pop star, Katy, who gushes her fiancé, Orlando, is a huge fan of hers.

Orlando, who appears to be having quite a good time at the music festival (remember when those were a thing), gushes to the singer he listens to her all the time and they all go in for one big group hug.

However, after their very friendly meeting, Billie, who is now 19 and was about 17 at the time, asks who that was and her brother, Finneas, says:

"Orlando Bloom! He played Will Turner in f***ing Pirates of the Caribbean."

Billie replies: "That guy?"

"That was him? No way! Bring him back! I wanna meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek!"

Fans are loving the reverse-star struck moment on Twitter seeing how much of a fangirl Orlando was being.

One said: "Billie meeting orlando bloom and having no clue who he is at first is sendingggg me."

billie meeting orlando bloom and having no clue who he is at first is sendingggg me #TheWorldsALittleBlurry — gaby ☾ (@moonw4ter) February 26, 2021

Billie Eilish thinking that Orlando Bloom was just some guy Katy Perry met is absolutely SENDING MEEEE 💀 #TheWorldsALittleBlurry — Jamie Superable (@jamiesuperable) February 26, 2021

Billie meeting Katy Perry at Coachella and having NO idea that Orlando Bloom is with her until after the fact 💀 #TheWorldsALittleBlurry — Julius (@jbridge4th) February 26, 2021

Elsewhere in the documentary viewers get to see the touching moment Billie finally got to meet her idol, Justin Bieber, also at Coachella and the messages they sent back and forth when the 'Sorry' singer offered to remix her huge hit 'Bad Guy'.

It is safe to say Billie freaked out as Justin also passed down some sound advice from someone who has experienced the rollercoaster journey of fame.

Billie Eilish mentioning Justin in her new documentary “The Worlds A Little Blurry” #TheWorldsALittleBlurry pic.twitter.com/gof9gZvOad — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) February 26, 2021

Everyone is a Billie fan!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital