Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ lyrics detail her past relationships, but who exactly is she singing about?

Billie Eilish’s second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ has finally dropped and is giving us all the feels.

From tracks such as ‘NDA’ to ‘Halley’s Comet’, the 19-year-old songstress doesn’t hold back as she gives fans more than they could’ve hoped for in the 16-track project.

The title track ‘Happier Than Ever’ is one of the bops, in particular, that shows Billie diving headfirst into her emotional journey through heartbreak, which some fans have suspected could be about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams, also known as Q.

But what and who is she really singing about in the emotion-filled pop song?

We've decoded the meaning behind Billie’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ lyrics…

Who is Billie Eilish singing about in ‘Happier Than Ever’?

Billie hasn’t disclosed exactly who the track is penned about, if anyone, but fans are pretty certain that the lyrics for ‘Happier Than Ever’ point to her relationship with Q.

In the track, she sings:

“You do the opposite of what you said you'd do / And I'd end up more afraid / Don't say it isn't fair / You clearly werе aware that you made me misеrable,”

As well as:

"When I'm away from you / I'm happier than ever."

Billie opened up about her romance with Q during her Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, explaining that she “just wasn’t happy”.

She said: “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Take a look at the lyrics for yourself and see what you make of them…

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ lyrics in full

[Chorus]

When I'm away from you

I'm happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn't true, mmm



[Verse 1]

Give me a day or two

To think of something clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue?

When you said you were passin' through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

And I'd end up more afraid

Don't say it isn't fair

You clearly werеn't aware that you made me misеrable, ooh

So if you really wanna know



[Chorus]

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

I wish it wasn't

[Instrumental Break]



[Verse 2]

You call me again, drunk in your Benz

Drivin' home under the influence

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

'Cause you only listen to your f***in' friends

I don't relate to you

I don't relate to you, no

'Cause I'd never treat me this sh**ty

You made me hate this city



[Verse 3]

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that you did was make me f***in' sad

So don't waste the time I don't have

And don't try to make me feel bad

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

Shut 'em all out for you 'cause I was a kid



[Outro]

You ruined everything good

Always said you were misunderstood

Made all my moments your own

Just f***in' leave me alone

