Fans can't stop listening to Billie Eilish's heartwrenching track from 'Happier Than Ever' – what is the melancholy song, 'Halley's Comet' about? Here's the lyric breakdown...

Billie Eilish released her highly-anticipated sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', on July 30th and fans are not okay...

The second studio record had been teased by the 19-year-old songstress for some time, now that it's here we can certainly say the project was worth the wait!

Fans have sixteen new tracks from the indie-emo-pop sensation to treat their ears to – but listeners have already latched onto the beauty that is 'Halley's Comet'.

Why is this track pulling at Billie stans heartstrings and what is the song about? Here's everything you need to know...

The internet has been sent into a frenzy over the arrival of 'Happier Than Ever'... finally!

The album is a follow-up to the wildly successful 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go' that spawned hit after hit since its release in 2019!

The young star shows no signs of stopping as she releases yet another eclectic project that showcases her incredible storytelling talents as well as her brother, Finneas', production chops!

Finneas even gets a little shoutout in the lyrics of the song!

The 'Your Power' singer took to Instagram to share her euphoria over the release of the record: "My sophomore album is finally out. I can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music."

She continued to gush over the record: "Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel.. "

"I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to," Billie wrote – upon listening to this track you'll understand why her heart is on her sleeve!

What is 'Halley's Comet' about?

The eighth track from the experimental popstar's newest project has got a lot of fans talking online – what's the melancholic melody about?

The lullaby-esque tune details a story of falling in love and dreaming about a future with someone.

'Halley's Comet' is equal parts sweet and sentimental as Billie gets candid about her deepest thoughts in the lyricism.

The emotive track hails back to Billie's early days with sonic similarities to the critically acclaimed EP, 'Don't Smile At Me', released in 2017.

Some social media users have even likened the delicate harmonies on the song to those such as 'hostage' and 'party favor' from her debut release.

Halley's Comet can only be seen from earth every 75 years, Billie uses the analogy throughout the song to suggest that her love is a rarity that is not seen often or by many – her poetic nature knows no bounds!

Read the full lyrics below!

Billie Eilish 'Halley's Comet' full lyrics

I don't want it

And I don't want to want you

But in my dreams, I seem to be more honest

And I must admit you've been in quite a few



Halley's Comet

Comes around more than I do

But you're all it takes for me to break a promise

Silly me to fall in love with you



I haven't slept since Sunday

Midnight for me is 3AM for you

But my sleepless nights are better

With you the nights could never be alone, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

I was good at feeling nothin', now I'm hopeless

What a drag to love you like I do, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh



I've been loved before, but right now in this moment

I feel more and more likе I was made for you

For you

[Instrumental]



I'm sitting in my brother's room

Haven't slеpt in a week, or two, or two

I think I might have fallen in love

What am I to do?

