Billie Eilish Opens Up About ‘Past Trauma’ As She Discusses ‘Getting Older’ Writing Process

26 July 2021, 15:27

Billie Eilish spoke about her conflicts writing 'Getting Older'
Billie Eilish spoke about her conflicts writing 'Getting Older'. Picture: Getty / Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish is about to release her new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, and she’s touched on the writing process behind one of the new songs titled ‘Getting Older’.

‘Getting Older’ sees Billie Eilish reflect on past trauma, with lyrics hinting her fear of speaking out about a particular experience.

Speaking to LA Times, Billie said she was conflicted when it came to writing the new song for forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever', as she was unsure of how much to share with fans.

Billie Eilish Sings About Fame, Stalkers And Relationships In ‘NDA’ Lyrics

The lyrics at the end of the song include: 'I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna / Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.'

Billie Eilish is soon releasing 'Happier Than Ever'
Billie Eilish is soon releasing 'Happier Than Ever'. Picture: Getty

Billie said she wants fans to “know everything about my life somehow” but that she wasn’t able to talk about the song’s meaning any further.

She added: “I have experienced some stuff that I have never spoken about, and I don’t want to at all…I don’t want to f*****g talk about it.

“I don’t want to tell anyone, let alone the entire internet. It’s embarrassing to go through stuff like that. It’s why a lot of women and men — but especially women — don’t tell anyone when they’re going through it.”

She continued: “But at the same time…even though I haven’t really done anything for [the #MeToo movement], it’s really important that young women know that it can happen to anyone. Just being taken advantage of.”

There’s a similar narrative behind her April single ‘Your Power’, which will also be on the upcoming album.

She said the track is one she “holds close” and is about situations “we’ve all witnessed.”

