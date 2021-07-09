Billie Eilish Sings About Fame, Stalkers And Relationships In ‘NDA’ Lyrics

Billie Eilish's newest single, 'NDA', was released on Friday and fans can't stop talking about the intimate topics that the star covers... from fame to stalkers to relationships woes – here's the lyric breakdown!

Billie Eilish puts out another single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which arrives on July 30.

The 19-year-old pop sensation comments on fame, her relationships and the intense media attention she is subject to in 'NDA'.

Let's jump into Billie's world of "secret houses", "stalkers" and of course NDAs in this lyric breakdown...

'NDA' is the fifth song released from the upcoming album, following hits like 'Your Power', 'Lost Cause', 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am' - Billie just can't stop!

This is an unusually large cohort of tracks to release before an album is already out… just how long will 'Happier Than Ever' be?

What are Billie Eilish’s ‘NDA’ lyrics about?

The track details a story between Billie and a romantic partner and how she goes to lengths of getting him to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep her private life – well – private.

'NDA' further taps into Billies experimental vein, featuring atmospheric synths and sub-bass, as always, the pop prodigy's effortless vocals take centre stage.

Her whispery doubled vocals carry the verses and allow the poignant words to sink in – and they really do pack a punch!

Billie alludes to "secrets" throughout, revealing tidbits of info that fans weren’t privy to prior to the confessional song's release...

She mentions that she "bought a secret house when I was seventeen" and has invested in intense security measures to ensure her safety in the public eye.

The 19-year-old sings: "Had to save my money for security. Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street."

She elaborated on how the limelight negatively impacts her life, singing: "I can barely go outside, I think I hate it here."

When confessing the hardships of her lifestyle, Billie even questions if she should pursue a new career....

Read the full lyrics below!

Billie Eilish ‘NDA’ full lyrics

Did you think I'd show up in a limousine? No

Had to save my money for security

Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street

Says he's Satan and he'd like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen

Haven't had a party since I got the keys

Had a pretty boy over but he couldn't stay

On his way out, made him sign an NDA

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA

(Once was good enough)

'Cause I don't want him having sh*t to say

You couldn't save me but you can't let me go

I can crave you but you don't need to know

Thirty under thirty for another year

I can barely go outside, I think I hate it here

Maybe I should think about a new career

Somewhere in Kauai where I can disappear

I've been having fun getting older now

Didn't change my number, made him shut his mouth

At least I gave him something he can cry about

I thought about my future but I want it now

Want it now

(You can't give me up)

You couldn't save me but you can't let me go

I can crave you but you don't need to know

Did I take it too far?

Now I know what you are

You hit me so hard

I saw stars

Think I took it too far

When I sold you my heart

How'd it get so dark?

I saw stars

Stars

