Billie Eilish Sings About Fame, Stalkers And Relationships In ‘NDA’ Lyrics

9 July 2021, 11:09

Billie Eilish gets candid in initimate 'NDA' lyrics
Billie Eilish gets candid in initimate 'NDA' lyrics. Picture: Billie Eilish/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

Billie Eilish's newest single, 'NDA', was released on Friday and fans can't stop talking about the intimate topics that the star covers... from fame to stalkers to relationships woes – here's the lyric breakdown!

Billie Eilish puts out another single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which arrives on July 30.

The 19-year-old pop sensation comments on fame, her relationships and the intense media attention she is subject to in 'NDA'.

Billie Eilish’s Tattoo Guide Including 'Secret' Hip Inking

Let's jump into Billie's world of "secret houses", "stalkers" and of course NDAs in this lyric breakdown...

Billie Eilish doesn't hold back with her newest single
Billie Eilish doesn't hold back with her newest single. Picture: Getty

'NDA' is the fifth song released from the upcoming album, following hits like 'Your Power', 'Lost Cause', 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am' - Billie just can't stop!

This is an unusually large cohort of tracks to release before an album is already out… just how long will 'Happier Than Ever' be?

Billie Eilish releases her fifth single,'NDA', from 'Happier Than Ever' album
Billie Eilish releases her fifth single,'NDA', from 'Happier Than Ever' album. Picture: 'Happier Than Ever' Artwork

What are Billie Eilish’s ‘NDA’ lyrics about?

The track details a story between Billie and a romantic partner and how she goes to lengths of getting him to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep her private life – well – private.

'NDA' further taps into Billies experimental vein, featuring atmospheric synths and sub-bass, as always, the pop prodigy's effortless vocals take centre stage.

Her whispery doubled vocals carry the verses and allow the poignant words to sink in – and they really do pack a punch!

Billie alludes to "secrets" throughout, revealing tidbits of info that fans weren’t privy to prior to the confessional song's release...

She mentions that she "bought a secret house when I was seventeen" and has invested in intense security measures to ensure her safety in the public eye.

The 19-year-old sings: "Had to save my money for security. Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street."

She elaborated on how the limelight negatively impacts her life, singing: "I can barely go outside, I think I hate it here."

When confessing the hardships of her lifestyle, Billie even questions if she should pursue a new career....

Read the full lyrics below!

Billie Eilish ‘NDA’ full lyrics

Did you think I'd show up in a limousine? No
Had to save my money for security
Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street
Says he's Satan and he'd like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen
Haven't had a party since I got the keys
Had a pretty boy over but he couldn't stay
On his way out, made him sign an NDA

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA
(Once was good enough)
'Cause I don't want him having sh*t to say

You couldn't save me but you can't let me go
I can crave you but you don't need to know

Thirty under thirty for another year
I can barely go outside, I think I hate it here
Maybe I should think about a new career
Somewhere in Kauai where I can disappear

I've been having fun getting older now
Didn't change my number, made him shut his mouth
At least I gave him something he can cry about
I thought about my future but I want it now
Want it now
(You can't give me up)

You couldn't save me but you can't let me go
I can crave you but you don't need to know

Did I take it too far?
Now I know what you are
You hit me so hard
I saw stars
Think I took it too far
When I sold you my heart
How'd it get so dark?
I saw stars
Stars

