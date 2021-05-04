Billie Eilish’s Tattoo Guide Including 'Secret' Hip Inking

Billie Eilish got her first tattoo in 2020. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram / Getty

Billie Eilish revealed her secret tattoo a whole year after getting it, but does she have any other inkings?

Billie Eilish had getting a tattoo on her bucket list for quite some time as a teenager, and after she turned 18 she made sure to tick it off.

In 2020 Billie revealed she finally went under the needle and got her first tattoo, but said fans would never get to see it.

When she graced the cover of British Vogue however, she had a change of heart.

Billie revealed her hip tattoo as she posed in a Burberry corset and jacket, and she looked incredible.

But what is the mysterious illustration and what does it mean? We’re taking a closer look at Billie’s tattoo...

Billie Eilish’s hip tattoo

While it’s not clear what Billie’s tattoo, which reaches from stomach to her thigh, fans believe it’s a design of a dragon snaking up her hip.

If it is a dragon, the design holds a range of meanings, including freedom of the soul but also protection.

It also apparently symbolises power, and Billie’s strong-minded attitude and determination is one of the many reasons she’s so adored.

I'll just pretend I didn't see this tattoo 🙄 @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/WSPeFvBG5o — Billie Eilish (@billie_eilish_c) May 2, 2021

Billie also seems to have an inking at the top of her torso, after eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on her Vogue pictures in which she wore a black lace corset.

In her interview with Vanity Fair in Nomveber last year Billie said she’d gotten her first tattoo, “but you won’t ever see it.”

Fast forward to her Vogue shoot and it was in full display, but as the ‘Bad Guy’ singer rightfully explained in her interview: “Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you."

Maybe we should get that tattooed?

