Who Are Billie Eilish's Mum And Dad? Inside Her Bond With Her Parents

3 March 2021, 16:15

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish has a strong relationship with her mum and dad, but who are her parents? Here’s what we know.

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell’s parents are Maggie Baird, 61, and Patrick O’Connell, 63, and both appear in Billie’s Apple TV+ documentary as the singer opens up on her personal life in a way fans have never seen before.

As well as finding out about her ex-boyfriend Q, fans also got to know Billie’s parents and producer brother a little better in The World's A Little Blurry.

Billie Eilish Urges Fans To “Be Nice” To Ex-Boyfriend Q Following His Cryptic Statement On Their Split

Who are Billie and Finneas’ mum and dad? Here’s everything you need to know about the proud parents.

Billie Eilish and Finneas with their parents
Billie Eilish and Finneas with their parents. Picture: Maggie Baird/Instagram

Who is Billie Eilish’s mum Maggie Baird?

Billie’s mum Maggie is an actress and screenwriter, who even made an appearance in Friends in 1999, two years before she gave birth to her now-famous daughter.

She played ‘casting director number two’ and asked Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey to pick up a bag of pet food while filming an advert.

Maggie has also worked as a voice actress and video editor, editing the music video for Billie’s song ‘Six FeetUnder’, which is also the name of a TV series she starred in.

Billie Eilish's mum starred in an episode of Friends
Billie Eilish's mum starred in an episode of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

These days Maggie is a climate activist and founder of charity Support and Feed, an organisation that provides plant-based food to people in need.

She also joined Billie on tour in 2019 and often accompanies her daughter to her work events.

Who is Billie Eilish’s dad Patrick O'Connell?

Billie’s dad Patrick also started out as an actor, best known for his roles in Iron Man and Baskets.

In an interview with NME Billie spoke about how similar she and her dad are, calling him one of her best friends.

Billie Eilish is very close with her dad Patrick
Billie Eilish is very close with her dad Patrick. Picture: Apple TV+

She said: “Me and my dad are very, very similar. One of my best friends, Zoe, who I grew up with since we were three, told me that she did not understand my dad for years and years. 

“Then, one day, she was ‘Oh, he’s you!’ And immediately it was, ‘Oh, we know him’. She said to me that I am my dad. And we are very similar.”

Billie and her brother have had to defend claims their success is off the back of their parents, with Billie previously saying: “Hearing, like, my parents were actors — OK, no disrespect, but they weren’t, like, famous actor celebrities. They were working actors.”

Finneas also revealed his parents took on other jobs on the side of acting to support their family, with their dad working as a construction worker and their mum getting a job as a teacher.

