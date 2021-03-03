Billie Eilish Urges Fans To “Be Nice” To Ex-Boyfriend Q Following His Cryptic Statement On Their Split

Billie Eilish asked fans to take it easy on her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams. Picture: PA/Apple TV+

Billie Eilish has shared a message with her fans about being kind to her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, after he broke his silence on their split.

Billie Eilish’s Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, has given fans a never-before-seen look into her love life after she revealed she had a boyfriend called Q for under a year and kept it super low-key.

In the film, the 19-year-old ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer opened up about her turbulent relationship with her rapper ex, real name Brandon Quentin Adams, and explained why they ended their romance.

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Revealing she was no longer happy with Q, who’s also known by his stage name 7: AMP, she said: “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Q broke his silence on his and Billie Eilish's split. Picture: Instagram

Billie Eilish asked fans to 'be kind' to Q. Picture: Instagram

Just a day after Billie’s documentary aired, Q took to Instagram Stories to break his silence, explaining that “there’s always 2 sides to a situation,” with another lengthy post adding that he “refuses to be bashed” by people commenting on their relationship.

Now Billie has taken to Instagram Stories herself to reference the situation and urged fans to “be nice” to her ex-beau.

She wrote: “To the fansssss, remember to be nice to people no matter what!

“I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!”

Billie revealed in the documentary that she wasn’t “over” 24-year-old Q, admitting that she still does “love him”.

She said: “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want'.

"I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

