Billie Eilish New Song ‘Therefore I Am’ Lyrics Decoded

Billie Eilish is about to release 'Therefore I Am'. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish is about to drop her new song ‘Therefore I Am’, and fans already want to know the meaning behind the lyrics.

One day before Billie Eilish dropped ‘Therefore I Am’, she shared a snippet of the new song on Instagram, teasing some of the lyrics.

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Just from the short clip fans knew it was going to be a smash, as Billie is bringing back her dark Indie/pop vocals we’ve missed so much.

In the verse Billie shared on social media, the lyrics fans were treated to were:

So go and have fun I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

So go and have fun I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

Promising it would not disappoint, Billie’s brother Finneas commented: “I’m so excited for this one. You are not ready.”

What do the lyrics to ‘Therefore I Am’ by Billie Eilish mean?

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas write her songs together. Picture: Getty

Billie is giving us all a philosophy lesson with her new song ‘Therefore I Am’, as the famous statement was coined by philosopher René Descartes.

If we’re going really deep into the meaning, the statement basically demonstrates the fact you can’t doubt that you exist because you’re the one having that doubt.

But in the context of Billie’s new banger she’s singing about not giving a damn about what people think about her, which is reason 16465 of why we love her so much.

Billie has spoken about a number of her song meanings in the past, so she’ll likely share an insight into her and Finneas' thought process at a later date, in which case we’ll update this page immediately for more of a delve into the workings of their brains!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Billie Eilish News And Gossip