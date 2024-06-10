Exclusive

Billie Eilish And Jordan North Discuss 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Over A Very London Lunch

Billie Eilish had a 'very London lunch' with Jordan North. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

Billie Eilish stopped by for a very London lunch to chat all things 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in an exclusive interview with Jordan North.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

To celebrate the release of her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', Billie Eilish joined Capital Breakfast presenter Jordan North to unpack her latest project.

On the reaction to the album Billie said: "It's been like the most shocking reaction of my life, it's been so good I can't even believe my eyes every time.

"It's been better than I ever could have dreamed off in a million years."

Jordan asked Billie if this is her most personal album to date, to which she said: "For sure."



Watch their full interview on Global Player.

Billie Eilish and Jordan North's Very London Lunch

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.