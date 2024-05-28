How Many Albums Does Billie Eilish Have? All Of Her Albums In Order

28 May 2024, 16:47

Billie Eilish's albums in order
Billie Eilish's albums in order. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Billie Eilish recently released 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' but what albums came before? Here are all of Billie's albums in order of when they were released.

Billie Eilish rose to fame when she released her song 'Ocean Eyes' when she was just 14 years old and now at 22 years old she has a huge discography behind her.

In 2024 she dropped 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' with songs like 'Blue', ‘Wildflower’ and 'Skinny', which fans loved so much they hoped for a double album drop - a theory that is still up in the air...

She's toured the world with her albums 'Happier Than Ever' and 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?' and is set to take her latest drop on tour too. But how many albums does she have all together and when did she release her first?

Billie Eilish hosted listening parties "Hit Me Hard And Soft"
Billie Eilish hosted listening parties "Hit Me Hard And Soft". Picture: Getty

How many albums does Billie Eilish have?

Billie has three studio albums. People often mistake it for four as she has an EP called 'don't smile at me' which includes songs like 'ocean eyes' and 'idontwannabeyouanymore' which kickstarted her career back in 2017.

The first studio album she released was in 2019 when she dropped her iconic 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?'.

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie released when we all fall asleep where do we go in 2019
Billie released when we all fall asleep where do we go in 2019. Picture: Album artwork

This first record, which Billie wrote and produced with her brother Finneas, included hits like 'bad guy' and 'xanny'. It came out when she was just 17 years old.

Three years after 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' dropped, she released her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever'.

2. Happier Than Ever

Billie released 'Happier Than Ever' in 2021
Billie released 'Happier Than Ever' in 2021. Picture: Album artwork

Her second album came with a brand new look which she debuted at her first ever Met Gala in 2021. Channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe, she switched up her usual dark, grungy look for a hyper feminine style complete with a new blonde 'do.

And then three years later she dropped 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' in 2024. But the 'Therefore I Am' singer hadn't abandoned music during those three years, in that time she had released 'What Am I Made For' for the Barbie soundtrack, which won her a second Oscar.

3. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Billie released 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in 2024
Billie released 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in 2024. Picture: Album artwork

Her third album included bangers like 'Lunch' and 'L'Amour De Ma Vie'. After two albums of experience from her brother, Billie took on even more of a producer role with this album and had a heavy involvement in every song's edit.

In April 2024, before the album had dropped, Billie revealed that she was taking her newest album on tour.

