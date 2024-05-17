Billie Eilish Uses ‘Skinny’ Lyrics To Address Comments On Her Weight
17 May 2024, 15:03
Bille Eilish has addressed people’s comments on her appearance in her song ‘Skinny’ from new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’.
Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ ignites a whirlwind of emotions, from talking about her appearance in ‘Skinny’, to her feelings about her break up from Jesse Rutherford in ‘Wildflower’ and ‘Blue’.
‘Skinny’ has Billie singing about self-perception and societal pressures to look a certain way, something she’s touched on in the past in interviews and other songs like ‘‘idontwannabeyouanymore’.
But what is ‘Skinny’ by Billie Eilish about and what are the lyrics?
The meaning behind Billie Eilish song ‘Skinny’
In ‘Skinny’ Billie’s singing about how society is assuming she’s happier just because she’s lost weight, however, she still sees herself as the ‘old’ Billie and possibly even her ‘real’ self.
She sings about feeling like a ‘bird in a cage’ when she steps off the stage no doubt due to the contrast of feeling free when she performs but part of a discourse within the media when she’s offstage.
Billie also sings about how ‘mean’ people can be online for the sake of a viral meme: ‘The internet is hungry for the meanest kinda funny.’
Billie’s ideas of self-perception also come through in her song ‘idontwannabeyouanymore’ from her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’, in which she sings: "If teardrops could be bottled / There'd be swimming pools filled by models."
'Skinnny' was described by Rolling Stone as the sister song to Billie's Barbie soundtrack 'What Was I Made For?'
What are the lyrics to ‘Skinny’ by Billie Eilish?
Hmm, hmm
Fell in love for the first time
With a friend, it's a good sign
Feelin' off when I feel fine
Twenty-one took a lifetime
People say I look happy
Just because I got skinny
But the old me is still me and maybe the real me
And I think she's pretty
And I still cry
Cry And you know why
Am I acting my age now?
Am I already on the way out?
When I step off the stage,
I'm a bird in a cage
I'm a dog in a dog pound
And you said I was your secret
And you didn't get to keep it
And the internet is hungry for the meanest kinda funny
And somebody's gotta feed it
Oh, do you still cry? Still cry Cry
I, I nеver did you wrong (Never did you wrong)
And my (Oh), my patiеnce is gone (Is gone)
And I (I), I never did you wrong (You)
I, I loved you for so long (Hmm)
