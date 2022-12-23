Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford's Complete Dating Timeline

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are head over heels after they started dating earlier in 2022!

Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford was at one of her life's biggest milestones, her 21st birthday party, so we know these two are serious about one another after they started dating a few months ago.

Jesse is 10 years older than the pop star at 31, something Billie recently addressed, and these two seem smitten!

How long have Billie and the Neighbourhood singer Jesse been dating, how did they meet and have they made any relationship milestones?

Here, we're taking a deep dive into their relationship and dating timeline.

Jesse celebrates Billie's 21st at her epic birthday party

Jesse Rutherford celebrated Billie Eilish's 21st birthday. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Jesse joined Billie and a plethora of celebrities to celebrate her 21st birthday, with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Dove Cameron just some of the other names in attendance.

The Neighbourhood frontman was by her side as she had her first legal sip of drink and blew out her candles on a candy-covered cake.

Billie and Jesse make their first red carpet appearance together

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05. Picture: Getty

Billie and Jesse made their first red carpet debut under a Gucci blanket.

Iconic.

Billie addresses age gap with boyfriend Jesse

The pop sensation spoke about her new boyfriend for the first time to Vanity Fair, telling them when they asked about her romance: "It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."

In her annual interview with the publication, the 'TV' songstress gushed over her bae: "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but I pulled his a**."

Billie and Jesse go public with their relationship

Billie and Jesse were seen holding hands at Horror Nights, a Halloween event in LA, in October 2022. A video of them together quickly went viral on TikTok.

Around the same time, they were pictured on a cosy dinner date, with TMZ reporting there was some PDA going on.

And on 19th October days later, they were seen kissing outside of a restaurant, seemingly confirming their relationship.

How did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford meet?

Billie and Jesse have known each other for years! While it's not specifically known how they exactly met, there are photos of them together from way back in 2017 when Billie would have been 15 or 16 years old.

It wasn't until October 2022 they were pictured kissing.

