Billie Eilish Speaks About Jesse Rutherford Despite Age Gap Backlash

29 November 2022, 12:46 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 13:04

Billie Eilish has spoken about her new relationship
Billie Eilish has spoken about her new relationship. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Billie Eilish gushed over boyfriend Jesse Rutherford despite their highly publicised 11-year age gap, she called him an "inspiration".

Billie Eilish has addressed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford despite the criticism surrounding their age gap.

The pop sensation has spoken about her new boyfriend for the first time, when asked about the romance in an interview with Vanity Fair she said: "It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie, 20, revealed that she and Jesse, 31, are both inspired by one another and that there is a great deal of "equal admiration" within their relationship.

In her annual interview with the publication, the 'TV' songstress gushed over The Neighbourhood frontman: "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but I pulled his a**."

Billie and Jesse began dating in October
Billie and Jesse began dating in October. Picture: Getty

She had nothing but words of adoration for her partner, saying: "Are we kidding me?… I did that s***. Jesse Rutherford everyone."

The young musician stated that she made the first move with Jesse: "All me! I did that s***! I locked that motherf***** down!’

Billie spoke about how her love language is physical touch and that she values freedom in a relationship, she told Vanity Fair: "I don’t want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important."

Billie Eilish is 11 years younger than Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is 11 years younger than Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Alamy
Jess Rutherford is known for his band The Neighbourhood
Jess Rutherford is known for his band The Neighbourhood. Picture: Alamy

"I’m really inspired by this person and you know he’s inspired by me, it’s really cool," the loved-up songstress said.

The feature with Vanity Fair is the sixth annual interview the publication has conducted with Billie since 2018 – when the star was just 15!

The musical pair first confirmed their relationship in October when they were spotted kissing in California, they then quickly made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 Lacma Gala in LA – they even sported coordinated monogrammed Gucci ensembles!

