Billie Eilish Kisses The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford

20 October 2022, 11:38

Bilie Eilish confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Bilie Eilish confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bille Eilish has confirmed her new relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish, 20, is dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, and they’ve finally confirmed their relationship with a kiss.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer was seen getting close to Jesse earlier this week and pictures have since emerged of the talented duo kissing after sharing a meal in Studio City, California.

Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Billie and Jesse look super close, laughing together and hugging before sharing a kiss.

Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood
Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood. Picture: Getty

Earlier on in the night they had a cosy meal together, where Billie was pictured in hysterics at the Indian restaurant they visited.

Billie and Jesse were previously spotted together hand-in-hand at a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in LA.

They were first seen together in August, but have been friends for a few years after they were seen posing together at a Halloween party in 2017, according to TMZ.

Billie Eilish understandably keeps her relationship out of the spotlight
Billie Eilish understandably keeps her relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

The pop star’s previous relationship was with actor and writer Matthew Tyler Vorce, who she understandably kept out of the spotlight.

The musician rarely spills on her love life, but during her Apple TV+ documentary in 2020 she gave a glimpse into her relationship with her rapper ex, Q.

They broke up shortly after the film was released.

