Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

17 October 2022, 17:28

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford, but are they an item and who is he?

Billie Eilish has sparked new dating rumours with rockstar Jesse Rutherford.

The 20-year-old ‘ocean eyes’ songstress has been spotted hanging out with The Neighbourhood star, 31, on a number of occasions, fuelling speculation that they're an item.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Having Tourettes Syndrome And Living With Her Tics

But who is Billie's rumoured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford and are they dating?

Here’s what we know…

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Alamy
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were spotted holding hands during a date night
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were spotted holding hands during a date night. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Is Billie Eilish dating Jesse Rutherford?

Billie, 20, first sparked dating rumours with Jesse, 31, after they were spotted leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on October 14, where they were seen holding hands in a clip shared by a fan on TikTok.

In a photo shared by Twitter outlet Pop Crave, Billie was also seen eating at a restaurant with the rockstar just days after their Halloween date, fuelling dating rumours.

However, Billie and Jesse are yet to address their relationship just yet.

This comes after Billie split from her ex-boyfriend and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a year of dating.

Who is Billie Eilish’s rumoured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford?

Jesse Rutherford is an American singer-songwriter, most well-known for being the lead single of rock band The Neighbourhood

The 31-year-old famously wrote and sang ‘Sweater Weather’, which became a viral hit in 2020.

He’s even had a number of roles in film and TV, from Life or Something Like It to Star Trek: Enterprise.

Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of rock band The Neighbourhood
Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of rock band The Neighbourhood. Picture: Alamy

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Sabrina Carpenter said ‘Nonsense’ is 'not about Joshua Bassett'

Sabrina Carpenter Clears Up Whether ‘Nonsense’ Is About Joshua Bassett

Chloe and Toby from Love Island have reportedly split

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran ‘Split’ After One Year Of Dating

Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet

Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Taylor has revealed her upcoming releases

Taylor Swift Unveils The 'Midnights' Release Schedule: From Music Videos To Interviews

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star