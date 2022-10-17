Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford, but are they an item and who is he?

Billie Eilish has sparked new dating rumours with rockstar Jesse Rutherford.

The 20-year-old ‘ocean eyes’ songstress has been spotted hanging out with The Neighbourhood star, 31, on a number of occasions, fuelling speculation that they're an item.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Having Tourettes Syndrome And Living With Her Tics

But who is Billie's rumoured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford and are they dating?

Here’s what we know…

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Alamy

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were spotted holding hands during a date night. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Is Billie Eilish dating Jesse Rutherford?

Billie, 20, first sparked dating rumours with Jesse, 31, after they were spotted leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on October 14, where they were seen holding hands in a clip shared by a fan on TikTok.

In a photo shared by Twitter outlet Pop Crave, Billie was also seen eating at a restaurant with the rockstar just days after their Halloween date, fuelling dating rumours.

However, Billie and Jesse are yet to address their relationship just yet.

This comes after Billie split from her ex-boyfriend and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a year of dating.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spotted at a restaurant together. pic.twitter.com/0jAjX8pynT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

Who is Billie Eilish’s rumoured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford?

Jesse Rutherford is an American singer-songwriter, most well-known for being the lead single of rock band The Neighbourhood

The 31-year-old famously wrote and sang ‘Sweater Weather’, which became a viral hit in 2020.

He’s even had a number of roles in film and TV, from Life or Something Like It to Star Trek: Enterprise.

Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of rock band The Neighbourhood. Picture: Alamy

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital