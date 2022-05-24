Billie Eilish Opens Up About Having Tourettes Syndrome And Living With Her Tics

24 May 2022, 15:42

Billie Eilish got candid about living with Tourettes syndrome
Billie Eilish got candid about living with Tourettes syndrome. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish got candid about living with Tourettes syndrome during an interview with David Letterman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has opened up about her experience with having Tourettes during an episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest show on Netflix.

Getting candid about her tics, Billie explained to the host that she has learned to ‘make friends’ with Tourettes over the years.

How To Watch Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Concert Film

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ songstress said: “I'm very happy to talk about it,” before adding, “If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see lots of tics.”

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer went on to say that her physical tics have become part of who she is because they happen so frequently.

Billie Eilish got candid about her tics
Billie Eilish got candid about her tics. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

She continued: “I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do constantly, all day long, are like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw and flex my arm here and flex this arm, flex these muscles.

“These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting."

Billie explained that her tics tend to not be as frequent when she’s focusing on something, such as performing, adding: “When I’m moving around, I’m not even ticcing at all.

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know.”

Billie Eilish opened up about having Tourettes syndrome
Billie Eilish opened up about having Tourettes syndrome. Picture: Getty

“A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s’," Billie added.

Although she ‘really loves’ talking about it, Billie went on to say she’s still ’incredibly confused by it’ and admitted some people don’t always have the best reaction to her tics, adding: “The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny. I'm always left incredibly offended by that.”

Billie was diagnosed with Tourettes syndrome at 11 years old - the neurological disorder 'is a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics’, according to the NHS website.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Some Harry Styles fans think 'Harry's House' should be listened to in reverse

We’ve Been Listening To Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ All Wrong

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed

When Does Love Island 2022 Start?

Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry

Who Is Maya Henry? Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne's Ex

Liam Payne

Fans have spotted a huge plot hole in Netflix's Senior Year

Netflix Fans Can’t Get Over This Huge Plot Flaw In Senior Year

She's not just a Kardashian anymore...

Kourtney Kardashian Has Officially Changed Her Last Name To Barker

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star