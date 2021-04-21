Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get To Know Billie Eilish’s 'New Boyfriend'

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, but who is her potential new boyfriend?

Billie Eilish was pictured grabbing a coffee – and a cuddle – with Mathew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara over the weekend, and the pictures have fans wondering if she’s landed herself a new boyfriend.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer, 19, is known for keeping her relationships private, only publicly sharing her brief romance with Brandon Quention Adams, aka Q, a year after they split when her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry aired, so naturally fans are intrigued about her new relationship.

Neither of the stars have confirmed their relationship status, but in the pictures of them together they look pretty cosy as they walked her beloved dog Shark – she even rested her head on Matthew’s shoulder at one point.

Billie Eilish is believed to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce. Picture: Getty

Who is Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Vorce is an actor and writer based in LA.

He has done a lot of theatre work and Voiceover roles but has also appeared in films such as Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?, Little Monsters and Dark Hours: Typee.

How old is Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Matthew is thought to be 29 years old, 10 years older than rumoured new girlfriend Billie.

Billie Eilish keeps her relationships out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish's mum and brother follow Matthew on Instagram and he follows them back. Picture: Getty

Are Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce dating?

Billie hasn’t confirmed she and Matthew are dating, but diehard fans of the singer will know she prefers to keep her relationships out of the limelight as much as possible.

During her chat with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year she said: “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private.

“I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Matthew reportedly quickly made his Instgram account private after he was papped with Billie, and we think that's fair enough.

Eagle-eyed fans did notice however that he follows Billie's mum Maggie and brother Finneas on Insta, and that they follow him back.

Interpret that information however you see fit.

