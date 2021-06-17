Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Vorce Addresses Offensive Tweets In Statement

17 June 2021, 10:27

Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend has apologised for his offensive tweets
Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend has apologised for his offensive tweets. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram / Matthew Tyler Vorce/Instagram
Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce has spoken out following backlash over his racist and homophobic tweets that recently resurfaced.

Billie Eilish’s rumoured new boyfriend Matthew Vorce has issued a statement after a number of controversial tweets he wrote in the past were uncovered on social media.

The actor faced backlash from Billie’s fanbase after old tweets showed him using racist language and slurs against the LGBTQ+ community.

Did Billie Eilish Reference ‘New Boyfriend’ Matthew Tyler Vorce In Her Documentary?

In a post to his 42,000 followers on Instagram Stories, Matthew wrote: “I want to apologise for the things that I wrote on social media in the past.

Matthew Tyler Vorce has addressed his resurfaced tweets
Matthew Tyler Vorce has addressed his resurfaced tweets. Picture: Matthew Tyler Vorce/Instagram

“The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter.”

He continued: “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and won’t use it again.

“I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions.”

Matthew’s old posts emerged as he was seen on an outing to Disneyland with Billie, but the couple are yet to confirm their relationship.

Matthew Tyler Vorce's statement
Matthew Tyler Vorce's statement. Picture: Matthew Tyler Vorce/Instagram
Billie Eilish keeps her relationships out of the spotlight
Billie Eilish keeps her relationships out of the spotlight. Picture: PA

While they haven’t yet spoken out on their romance, Billie appeared to show support for her new boyfriend when she liked a comment from a fan defending the couple.

It read: “This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something that you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP.”

Billie and Matthew are believed to have been dating for a few months, but the pop star is known for keeping her relationships out of the limelight.

