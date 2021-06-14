Did Billie Eilish Reference ‘New Boyfriend’ Matthew Tyler Vorce In Her Documentary?

14 June 2021, 13:25

There's speculation that Billie Eilish mentioned 'boyfriend' Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary
There's speculation that Billie Eilish mentioned 'boyfriend' Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary. Picture: PA/@billieeilish/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish has been spotted out and about with her rumoured new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce amid speculation he was mentioned in her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry.

Billie Eilish has been spotted on a number of outings with her rumoured new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in recent months.

Her latest trip with the 29-year-old actor was to Disneyland in California, as they strolled together with snacks in pictures obtained by this publication.

Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get To Know Billie Eilish’s 'New Boyfriend'

This comes after speculation that he was featured in her Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which was released in February this year.

But was there a reference about her rumoured new beau in the documentary?

Here’s the low-down…

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce
Billie Eilish is rumoured to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

Did Billie Eilish mention ‘boyfriend’ Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary?

Rumours about Matthew’s reference in Billie’s documentary came after the ‘bad guy’ songstress alluded to a “secret boyfriend” in the film.

Following her big night at the Grammys 2020, she received a FaceTime call from her “first love”, however, it was unclear whether it was Matthew on the other end of the call.

Billie candidly opened up about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, who also goes by the name Q or stage name 7: AMP, for the first time in her documentary.

Billie Eilish mentioned a "secret boyfriend" in her Apple TV+ documentary
Billie Eilish mentioned a "secret boyfriend" in her Apple TV+ documentary. Picture: PA

In the film she publicly spoke about her love life for the first time, revealing that she and Q dated for less than a year, admitting they broke up in 2019 because she “just wasn’t happy”.

Speaking about their split, she said: “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

They are said to have ended on amicable terms, meanwhile, Billie is yet to confirm her relationship with Matthew as fans will know she tends to keep her love life out of the limelight.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Celebrities have been posting their Pride celebrations online

How Celebs Have Been Celebrating Pride Month 2021 - From Niall Horan to Lady Gaga

Perrie Edwards celebrated pregnancy with lavish baby shower

Inside Perrie Edwards' Dreamy Baby Shower

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards' Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

Liam Payne hopes to turn his script about his Alcoholics Anonymous experience into a film

Liam Payne Is Making A Short Film About Alcoholics Anonymous Experience

Jesy Nelson responded to reports she's set to be the next X Factor judge

Jesy Nelson Responds To Speculation She’s The Next X Factor Judge

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's decade of friendship

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album