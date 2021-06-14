Did Billie Eilish Reference ‘New Boyfriend’ Matthew Tyler Vorce In Her Documentary?

There's speculation that Billie Eilish mentioned 'boyfriend' Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary. Picture: PA/@billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has been spotted out and about with her rumoured new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce amid speculation he was mentioned in her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry.

Billie Eilish has been spotted on a number of outings with her rumoured new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in recent months.

Her latest trip with the 29-year-old actor was to Disneyland in California, as they strolled together with snacks in pictures obtained by this publication.

Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get To Know Billie Eilish’s 'New Boyfriend'

This comes after speculation that he was featured in her Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which was released in February this year.

But was there a reference about her rumoured new beau in the documentary?

Here’s the low-down…

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

Did Billie Eilish mention ‘boyfriend’ Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary?

Rumours about Matthew’s reference in Billie’s documentary came after the ‘bad guy’ songstress alluded to a “secret boyfriend” in the film.

Following her big night at the Grammys 2020, she received a FaceTime call from her “first love”, however, it was unclear whether it was Matthew on the other end of the call.

Billie candidly opened up about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, who also goes by the name Q or stage name 7: AMP, for the first time in her documentary.

Billie Eilish mentioned a "secret boyfriend" in her Apple TV+ documentary. Picture: PA

In the film she publicly spoke about her love life for the first time, revealing that she and Q dated for less than a year, admitting they broke up in 2019 because she “just wasn’t happy”.

Speaking about their split, she said: “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

They are said to have ended on amicable terms, meanwhile, Billie is yet to confirm her relationship with Matthew as fans will know she tends to keep her love life out of the limelight.

