Billie Eilish’s 21st Birthday & Every Celeb Who Got An Invite

19 December 2022, 16:36

Billie Eilish turned 21 with a huge party to celebrate
Billie Eilish turned 21 with a huge party to celebrate. Picture: Alamy/Billie Eilish/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish turned 21 with a star-studded guest list.

Billie Eilish has had a pretty immense 2022, so it’s no wonder she threw the biggest bash to celebrate the milestone that is turning 21.

Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Dove Cameron were just some of the A-listers at the party, as well as Billie’s new boyfriend, singer Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish Speaks About Jesse Rutherford Despite Age Gap Backlash

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Khalid, Noah Cyrus, Avril Lavigne and Lil Nas X were also snapped partying with Billie.

Billie Eilish's 21st party was Christmas-themed, naturally
Billie Eilish's 21st party was Christmas-themed, naturally. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram
Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X were at Billie Eilish's birthday party
Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X were at Billie Eilish's birthday party. Picture: Dove Cameron/Instagram

The ‘No Time To Die’ singer wore a festive Mrs Claus outfit for the celebrations, while beau Jesse matched in a white shirt and red cardigan.

Billie’s velvet red dress was complete with fur-lined hems, long gloves, a shawl and silver earrings.

She kicked off the theme by arriving in a bright red sleigh, while her friend held a champagne flute so she could mark the milestone with her first legal drop of drink.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner took snaps in the photo booth
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner took snaps in the photo booth. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Billie Eilish's birthday cake was covered in sweets
Billie Eilish's birthday cake was covered in sweets. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a kiss in the photo booth
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a kiss in the photo booth. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

At the club, the room’s ceiling was filled with disco balls which appeared in the back of every photo snapped on the night.

Later on in the night, Billie was presented with a two-tier birthday cake topped with striped sweets.

Before blowing out her candles Billie held up her glass of bubbles to mark the milestone.

Billie Eilish's birthday party was complete with a disco ball-filled ceiling
Billie Eilish's birthday party was complete with a disco ball-filled ceiling. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

The 21-year-old has had a hugely successful year, becoming the youngest solo headliner on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage and scooping an Oscar for the Bond theme song 'No Time To Die' with older brother Finneas.

She spent the first part of this year touring after dropping album 'Happier Than Ever' at the end of 2021, which led to her receiving seven Grammy nominations.

