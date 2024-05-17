Billie Eilish Fans Think Her 'Wildflower' Lyrics Are About Devon Lee Carlson And Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish Fans Think Her 'Wildflower' Lyrics Are About Devon Lee Carlson And Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts

By Sam Prance

In 'Wildflower', Billie sings about feeling guilty for dating a friend's ex.

Billie Eilish fans think her song 'Wildflower' is about Devon Lee Carlson and her feeling guilty over dating Jesse Rutherford.

Fans of Billie Eilish will already know that Billie dated The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford between October 2022 and May 2023. Before the couple started dating Billie was friends with Jesse's ex, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, and the girls are still close. Just last year, Billie and Devon were photographed holding hands at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

Now, Billie has released a new song called 'Wildflower' and there are several easter eggs that suggest it's about Devon.

Are Billie Eilish's 'Wildlflower' lyrics about Devon Lee Carlson and Jesse Rutherford?

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER (Official Lyric Video)

In 'Wildflower', Billie sings about dating a friend's ex and feeling conflicted after she consoled her through their breakup. She sings: She was cryin’ on my shoulder / All I could do was hold her / Only made us closer until July / Now I know that you love me / You don't need to remind me / I should put it all behind me, shouldn't I?.

Billie then admits that she feels guilt adding: But I see her in the back of my mind all the time / Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign / Did I cross the line?. She later sings: You say no one knows you so well / But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt / Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel.

Based on the timeline of Billie and Devon's relationships with Jesse, fans are convinced that the song is about them all. If that weren't enough, Devon has a brand of phone cases called 'Wildflower' cases.

The lyric: Cause she couldn't be / More different from me / Happy and free in leather - also appears to directly refer to Devon's style as she often wears leather.

Are Billie Eilish and Devon Lee Carlson still friends?

As we've mentioned above, Billie and Devon are still friends. They actually hung out with each other as recently as Coachella so it's possible that Devon has heard the song.

After Coachella, Billie shared a photo of her with Devon in a photo dump and the caption: "shoutout to love and friendship man life is beautiful."

Billie Eilish and Devon Lee Carlson at Coachella. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

In other words, there's no drama here, just a great song!

Billie EIlish - 'Wildflower' lyrics

VERSE 1

Things fall apart

And time breaks your heart

I wasn't there, but I know

She was your girl

You showed her the world

You fell out of love and you both let go

PRE-CHORUS

She was cryin’ on my shoulder

All I could do was hold her

Only made us closer until July

Now I know that you love me

You don't need to remind me

I should put it all behind me, shouldn't I?

CHORUS

But I see her in the back of my mind all the time

Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign

Did I cross the line?

(Mm) Hmm

VERSE 2

Well, good things don't last

And life moves so fast

I'd never ask who was better

'Cause she couldn't be

More different from me

Happy and free in leather

PRE-CHORUS

And I know that you love me

You don't need to remind me

Wanna put it all behind me, but baby

CHORUS

I see her in the back of my mind all the time

Feels like a fever, like I'm burning alive, like a sign

Did I cross the line?

VERSE 3

You say no one knows you so well (Oh)

But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt

Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel

I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

BRIDGE

And I wonder

Do you see her in the back of your mind in my eyes?

OUTRO

You say no one knows you so well

But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt

Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel

