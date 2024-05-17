Billie Eilish Fans Think Her 'Wildflower' Lyrics Are About Devon Lee Carlson And Jesse Rutherford
17 May 2024, 11:05 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 14:01
In 'Wildflower', Billie sings about feeling guilty for dating a friend's ex.
Billie Eilish fans think her song 'Wildflower' is about Devon Lee Carlson and her feeling guilty over dating Jesse Rutherford.
Fans of Billie Eilish will already know that Billie dated The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford between October 2022 and May 2023. Before the couple started dating Billie was friends with Jesse's ex, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, and the girls are still close. Just last year, Billie and Devon were photographed holding hands at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.
Now, Billie has released a new song called 'Wildflower' and there are several easter eggs that suggest it's about Devon.
Are Billie Eilish's 'Wildlflower' lyrics about Devon Lee Carlson and Jesse Rutherford?
Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER (Official Lyric Video)
In 'Wildflower', Billie sings about dating a friend's ex and feeling conflicted after she consoled her through their breakup. She sings: She was cryin’ on my shoulder / All I could do was hold her / Only made us closer until July / Now I know that you love me / You don't need to remind me / I should put it all behind me, shouldn't I?.
Billie then admits that she feels guilt adding: But I see her in the back of my mind all the time / Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign / Did I cross the line?. She later sings: You say no one knows you so well / But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt / Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel.
Based on the timeline of Billie and Devon's relationships with Jesse, fans are convinced that the song is about them all. If that weren't enough, Devon has a brand of phone cases called 'Wildflower' cases.
The lyric: Cause she couldn't be / More different from me / Happy and free in leather - also appears to directly refer to Devon's style as she often wears leather.
Are Billie Eilish and Devon Lee Carlson still friends?
As we've mentioned above, Billie and Devon are still friends. They actually hung out with each other as recently as Coachella so it's possible that Devon has heard the song.
After Coachella, Billie shared a photo of her with Devon in a photo dump and the caption: "shoutout to love and friendship man life is beautiful."
In other words, there's no drama here, just a great song!
Billie EIlish - 'Wildflower' lyrics
VERSE 1
Things fall apart
And time breaks your heart
I wasn't there, but I know
She was your girl
You showed her the world
You fell out of love and you both let go
PRE-CHORUS
She was cryin’ on my shoulder
All I could do was hold her
Only made us closer until July
Now I know that you love me
You don't need to remind me
I should put it all behind me, shouldn't I?
CHORUS
But I see her in the back of my mind all the time
Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign
Did I cross the line?
(Mm) Hmm
VERSE 2
Well, good things don't last
And life moves so fast
I'd never ask who was better
'Cause she couldn't be
More different from me
Happy and free in leather
PRE-CHORUS
And I know that you love me
You don't need to remind me
Wanna put it all behind me, but baby
CHORUS
I see her in the back of my mind all the time
Feels like a fever, like I'm burning alive, like a sign
Did I cross the line?
VERSE 3
You say no one knows you so well (Oh)
But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt
Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel
I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself
BRIDGE
And I wonder
Do you see her in the back of your mind in my eyes?
OUTRO
You say no one knows you so well
But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt
Valentine's Day, cryin’ in the hotel
