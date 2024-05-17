Billie Eilish's The Diner Lyrics, Meaning And The Phone Number At The End

17 May 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 11:48

Billie Eilish's 'The Diner' lyrics and their meaning
Billie Eilish's 'The Diner' lyrics and their meaning. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What is the number at the end of The Diner? A deep dive into Billie Eilish's 'The Diner' lyrics and their meaning from her album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'.

Billie Eilish's third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' is officially ours. When the album dropped she said: "i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more."

That's quite the claim from Billie, who has albums like 'Happier Than Ever', 'When we all fall asleep where do we go?' and her Oscar winning song 'What Was I Made For?'.

'Hit Me Hard and Soft' is made up of ten tracks and includes songs like 'Lunch', 'Blue' and 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' which she teased at Coachella 2024. Although her wlw song 'Lunch' was probably the most anticipated song on the album, fans are obsessed with her eighth track 'The Diner' - and rightly so.

The songs seems to be an extension of a topic she brings up on her song 'Getting Older', here's what we mean...

Billie Eilish at her listening party for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in LA
Billie Eilish at her listening party for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in LA. Picture: Getty

Who is Billie Eilish's 'The Diner' about?

Billie sings 'The Diner' from the perspective of a stalker. Having a stalker is a problem she's been open about in the past, there are at least three named individuals that Billie has had to request a restraining order for.

In her 'Happier Than Ever' track 'Getting Older' she sings: There's a lot I'm grateful for / But it's different when a stranger's always waiting at your door / Which is ironic 'cause the strangers seem to want me more than anyone before / Too bad they're usually deranged

'The Diner' allows Billie to expand on her experiences and brilliantly slip into the mind of her stalker(s)- for example when she sings, I came in through the kitchen lookin' for something to eat / I left a calling card so they would know that it was me, she's likely referencing Christopher A Anderson who she filled a restraining order against in 2023.

In the filing of the order she said: “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

Billie Eilish at her New York 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' listening party
Billie Eilish at her New York 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' listening party. Picture: Getty

Her lyrics, I waited on the corner 'til I saw the sitter leave, nod to the significant age difference between Billie and her stalkers. The now 22-year-old was a young teenager when she started out in the industry and her stalkers have repeatedly been men much older than her.

What is the number at the end of Billie Eilish's 'The Diner'?

Towards the end of 'The Diner' Billie sings, I memorised your number, now I call you when I please, placing an emphasis on the stalker's obsession, and if you listen really close you can hear her whisper 310-807-3956 as the song finishes.

Of course intrigued fans dialled the number and found that it played a voice note of Billie before automatically hanging up. The voice note says: "Hey, hey? Wait, I can’t hear you…Hello, hello? Hold on, let me call you back."

If you save the number to your contacts you can message Billie on Whatsapp, and you'll get a reply saying, 'To receive messages from Billie Eilish, click here' with a link to a 'community' sign up page.

Billie Eilish shares snippet of new song from Hit Me Hard and Soft

What are the lyrics to 'The Diner' by Billie Eilish?

[Intro]

Don't be afraid of me

I'm what you need

[Verse 1]

I saw you on the screens

I know we're meant to be

You're starrin' in my dreams

In magazines

You're lookin' right at me (You're lookin' right at me)

I'm here around the clock

I'm waitin' on your block (I'm waitin' on your block)

But please don't call the cops

They'll make me stop

And I just wanna talk (I just wanna talk)

[Pre-Chorus]

Bet I could change your life

You could be my wife (Wife, wife)

Could get into a fight (Fight)

I'll say, "You're right"

And you'll kiss me goodnight

[Chorus]

I waited on the corner 'til I saw the sitter leave

Was easy getting over and I landed on my feet

I came in through the kitchen lookin' for something to eat

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

[Post-Chorus]

(Ah, ah, ah)

[Verse 2]

I tried to save you, but I failed

Two fifty thousand dollar bail (Two hundred fifty thousand dollar)

While I'm away, don't read my mail (Don't read my mail)

Just bring a veil (Just bring a veil)

And come visit me in jail (Visit me in jail)

[Pre-Chorus]

I'll go back to the diner

I'll write another letter (I'll write another letter)

I hope you'll read it this time

You better

[Chorus]

The cops around the corner stopped me when I tried to leave

They told me I was crazy and they knocked me off my feet (They told me I was crazy)

They came in through the kitchen lookin' for something discrete

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

[Post-Chorus]

(Ah, ah, know that it was me)

[Verse 3]

I memorised your number, now I call you when I please

I tried to end it all, but now I'm back up on my feet

I saw you in the car with someone else and couldn't sleep

If somethin' happens to him, you can bet that it was me

[Outro]

3956

310-807-3956

310-807-3956

