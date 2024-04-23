So, What Is Billie Eilish Actually Doing In Fortnite?

Billie Eilish is the headliner in Fortnite Festival and her skin is available for players to use, but what does that mean exactly? Here's an explanation of what Billie is doing in the video game.

If you're on this article then you're probably like us, huge Billie Eilish fans who have no clue about video games. Or maybe you do know about videos games but not Fortnite Festival specifically.

Well it turns out that festival season hasn't just begun irl with Coachella, it's happening in the online world too. It was rumoured earlier this year that Billie was going to be the season three headline artist for Fortnite Festival and now she's confirmed it herself.

'But what is Fortnite Festival?' I hear you cry. It's a video game, which unlike its sister game Fortnite, doesn't include violence, instead players perform a song in an attempt to get a high score for their performance.

This year video game giant Epic Games have launched the third edition of Fortnite Festival. In the first season the featured artist was The Weeknd, in season two it was Lady Gaga - and now it's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' singer Billie.

But what exactly does she do in the game?

Billie Eilish has landed in Fortnite Festival. Picture: Fortnite.com

Is Billie Eilish performing in Fortnite?

It's a video game so technically no, she isn't. However in Fortnite Festival season three she is the headline artists which means some of her songs are now available to use in the game.

Gamers can use her songs to perform in an attempt to get a high score. If they use her skin then I guess you could argue she is performing, in a sort of parallel universe way - more about her Fortnite skin below.

Which Billie Eilish songs are in Fortnite Festival?

Fortnite have revealed that if their standard 'Festival Pass' (which you get by earning festival points) isn't enough you can purchase their Premium Reward Track which instantly unlocks the Billie Eilish skin and includes the use of her song 'Oxytocin'.

As well as 'Oxytocin' in the shop there are more 'Jam Tracks' of Billie's songs available for purchase:

'all the good girls go to hell'

'Happier Than Ever - Edit'

'Therefore I Am'

You can also get 'emotes' of 'bad guy' and 'you should see me in a crown' which are short actions for your character.

Is Billie Eilish's new album in Fortnite Festival?

Billie Eilish previewed some of her new songs at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Fortnite have said that before Fortnite Festival season three ends there will be a new Billie Eilish outfit added plus 'Jam Tracks' from her new album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' available to purchase in the shop.

What is Billie Eilish's skin in Fortnite?

It's 'Green Roots Billie Outfit'. If you upgrade to the Premium Reward Track you instantly unlock the green inspired skin which means fans can play as Billie in the game.

Lots of Billie fans have complained about the skin being an outdated Billie look as she no longer sports the green roots. However, Fortnite have said a new outfit will be coming out later on in the season with some of her new songs so we expect that skin will look more like Billie in 2024.

What Billie Eilish add ons can I get in Fortnite?

As well as the Billie outfit there are also two Billie Eilish-themed Instruments that you can unlock from the Premium Reward Track, the 'Sleeper Keys Keytar' and the 'Burial Mic'.

Unlike the Billie skin, after the season ends these may still be available to purchase, Fortnite have said.

When does Billie Eilish's Fortnite Festival season end?

Billie's Fortnite Festival season began on April 23, 2024 and it ends ends June 13, 2024. Happy playing gamers!!

