Billie Eilish Previews 3 Unreleased Songs From New Album At Coachella

Billie Eilish previewed three new songs at Coachella. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish has taken her album promo to another level ahead of her next record ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’.

Billie Eilish is releasing her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' on 17th May after adding her entire followers’ list on Instagram to her close friends to announce the new record.

And during a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday 12th April Billie took her promo to the next level. After joining the one and only Lana Del Rey for a performance of ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Video Games’, she hit up another stage for a DJ set where she previewed three new songs from her upcoming album.

Billie played remixes of ‘Lunch’, ‘L’Amour De Ma Vie’ – which translates to ‘love of my life’ – and ‘Chihiro’, which is named after the main character in the famous Hayo Miyazaki film Spirited Away.

‘Lunch’ was the song Billie teased during her interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, where she confirmed there is also a music video to go with it.

Billie Eilish at Coachella during a surprise DJ set. Picture: Getty

It’s the second track on her new album and it’s certainly got fans hyped over on social media, as it’s all about same-sex relationships.

Here’s a snippet of the ‘Lunch’ lyrics:

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I can never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It's a craving, not a crush

Call me when you're there

Said, "I brought you something rare"

And I left it under "Claire"

So now she's coming up the stairs

So I'm pulling up a chair

And I'm putting up my hair

Billie Eilish is about to release her third studio album. Picture: Getty

During her Zane Lowe interview she didn’t divulge too much on the song for fear of spoiling too much, but she knew straight away it needed a music video to go with it.

Billie shared: “This one was like, it needs a video. It wasn’t that I have a specific vision, it was just like this is obvious that it needs a video.”

She added, “I need to stop” before she spilled too much.

Billie Eilish's new song 'Lunch' is about same-sex relationships. Picture: Alamy

When she announced ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Billie confirmed she won’t be releasing any singles as she wants fans to have all the newness at once.

She said her and brother Finneas, her long-time collaborator, ‘could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it.’

Bring it on, Billie!

