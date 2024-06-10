Exclusive

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Best Night Of 2024 So Far

Billie Eilish spoke to Capital's Jordan North. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive interview with Jordan North, Billie Eilish revealed her most fun night of 2024 so far... and it involved 'the diner'.

To celebrate the release of her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', Billie Eilish joined Capital Breakfast presenter Jordan North for a 'very London lunch'.

Conversation between party animals Jordan and Billie quickly turned to staying out all night. Jordan misquoted the phrase 'nothing good happens after 2am' and instead accidentally said 'after midnight', something that Billie definitely disagreed with.

"Sometimes you got to risk the lack of sleep for memories man," Billie said.

"There's been so many experiences where I'm like, 'Oh my God I'm so mad at myself right now that I'm not getting enough sleep' and then I think, 'Why? This is like the best night of my life'.

"I'm not going to look and back and be like, 'Wish I had slept that one night in 2024.'"

When asked what her most fun night of 2024 was, Billie's mum Maggie Baird shouted 'the diner'.

Billie Eilish said she made friends for life after her second Oscar win. Picture: Capital

"Oh that's so true," Billie responded. "Yeah that's actually such a good one, my mum just said 'the diner' which is not my song," she clarified, referring to her stalker-inspired hit.

"I'm talking about an actual diner I went to, the night of the Oscars... we went to these parties and more parties and more parties and instead of going to more, I had just met these new friends of mine and we decided to go to a diner.

"And we were at that diner until 6am," she revealed.

Billie went on to say, "and those are now some of my friends for life", before adding that they became like " each other’s family". Being a friendship group with Billie... isn't that just the dream!

Billie Eilish and Jordan North's Very London Lunch

In March Billie took home her second Oscar for the song 'What Was I Made For?' which she wrote for the Barbie soundtrack.

During her interview with Jordan, she actually revealed that during the process of writing 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', 'SKINNY' was the first song her and Finneas finished completely and the second was 'What Was I Made For?', which of course was not made for the album.

Watch their full interview on Global Player.

Billie Eilish, Zoe Donahoe, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Camila Cabell at Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

In 2022, Billie took home her first ever Academy Award for 'Best Original Song' after penning 'No Time to Die' for the James Bond film of the same name.

And then, she and her brother Finneas made history in 2024 by becoming the youngest two-time winners in the history of the Oscars.

