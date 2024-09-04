Billie Eilish's Birds Of A Feather Almost Sounded Really Different

Billie Eilish describes how Birds Of A Feather originally sounded. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Billie Eilish shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her and Finneas creating her song Birds Of A Feather.

Billie Eilish's album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' came out in May and one of her biggest hits on the album has been 'Birds Of A Feather' but now she's revealed the fan favourite song almost sounded a lot different.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billie shared an unseen video of her and her older brother Finneas working on her latest album nearly two years before it was released.

The musical duo were in the back of an SUV on the way to a show while in Brazil creating music, as one does! In the video they are playing around with the vocals on the song before the worst thing happened..

Billie shares an unseen video of her and Finneas creating Birds Of A Feather. Picture: Getty

"This is like a very normal thing for me and Finneas we are always finding ourselves working in the most kind of random places.

"'No Time To Die' for James Bond, we recorded that in the tour bus, in the bed on the bunk... it's fun because it's so casual and normal and we're in the back of a car and it's Finneas' laptop and well yeah..." she said setting up the video whilst on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Billie Eilish says she and Finneas record music in very unusual places

After they really got into the vocals of 'Birds Of Feather', Finneas' computer died meaning what they had worked on was lost. But Billie went onto explain how they'd worked on the song for so long and it had so many iterations that this blip wasn't a complete disaster.

The nine time Grammy Award winner explained: "What's interesting and special about that video to me is that it's such an old version of the song that I don't really remember and it sounds so different. And it's just really nice to see how far the song's come."

Billie Eilish said the original 'Birds Of A Feather' sounded like "poop". Picture: Getty

Jimmy asked her if she ever returns to an old version of a song and thinks it's better than the final outcome, to which she replied: "It's almost always horribly terrible.

"I have the old version of Birds Of A Feather, it's absolute poop."

