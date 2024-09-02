Exclusive

Watch Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish And Stormzy In Our New Ad

2 September 2024, 13:16

'Join The Chat' with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby

Capital FM

By Capital FM

We've launched a star-studded ad campaign for Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As part of the campaign, a brand-new TV ad will premiere today (2nd September) on ITV1 and ITVX, All4, Sky, Meta, YouTube and TikTok, featuring some of the world’s biggest hit music artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

It showcases the chat that happens every morning on Capital Breakfast, a conversation that everyone is invited to join!

Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Benson Boone, Perrie and Stormzy star in new ad campaign for Capital
Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Benson Boone, Perrie and Stormzy star in new ad campaign for Capital. Picture: Capital

The ad opens with Capital Breakfast host, Jordan North, revealing to the nation that when he was a child, he believed that all cats were female and all dogs were male! The Capital mic is then passed to A-list artists and listeners across the nation to ‘join the chat’, reacting to Jordan’s hilarious revelation and sharing the things they too believed as children.

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North said: “This ad is next level! We’ve got some of the biggest names on the planet joining in and we can’t wait for everyone to watch it. We're always so excited for everyone to join the chat with us every morning as we love hearing stories from our listeners - they help make the show what it is! We’re bringing the best vibes to kickstart your day, so make sure you’re tuning in - trust me, you don’t want to miss out!"

Capital Breakfast's Jordan North invites everyone to the chat
Capital Breakfast's Jordan North invites everyone to the chat. Picture: Global

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby weekdays 6am – 10am across the UK and on Global Player, the official Capital app.

