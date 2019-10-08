Fans Point Out Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Has A Spelling Error On It

8 October 2019, 11:03

Hailey Bieber's wedding dress contained a spelling mistake
Hailey Bieber's wedding dress contained a spelling mistake. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber @justinbieber

Hailey Bieber's amazing wedding gown designed by Virgil Abloh includes a spelling mistake, pointed out by fans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been uploading their amazing wedding photos and we finally got to see the incredible wedding dress worn by the supermodel- however, it seems to include a spelling mistake message embroidered on the veil which hundreds of people are pointing out online.

Justin Bieber Pokes Fun At Taylor Swift’s Post-Lasik Surgery Banana Meltdown Video

Wow. #CommentsByCelebs

The off the shoulder, lace dress was designed by Off White and Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh and has the phrase "'till death do us part" sewn into on the sprawling veil, but fans quickly pointed out that 'til is only supposed to have one 'L' in it.

Virgil took to Instagram to gush about being asked to design her dress for the big day, writing: "When Hailey Bieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress. That's a 'yes' from me. Loved you guys since time, for time."

However, fans took to the comments section to point out the spelling error of 'till, as it' a shortening of 'until' therefore only requires one 'L' at the end of it, with one fan helpfully, if not a little late, pointing out, "a till is a cash register."

One person wrote, "oof. So many things wrong with this. Including the SPELLING" and another said "there’s a typo on the dress i’m wheezing" and we're hoping that on some ultra high fashion level, the typo was purposeful and has some deeper meaning about love.... anyone?

Despite the error, it doesn't seem like Hailey is phased by it, gushing on Instagram about the gown: "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

The pair got married in South Carolina on a beautiful ranch Montage Palmetto Bluff, surrounded by their close friends and family, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jayden Smith, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Neither of them have addressed the supposed typo just yet, but by the looks of happy happy there are, and the fact they've jetted off onto their honeymoon, we're guessing they really aren't that bothered!

