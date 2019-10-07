Justin Bieber Pokes Fun At Taylor Swift’s Post-Lasik Surgery Banana Meltdown Video

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin were larking about on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had their second wedding ceremony last week, but a few days after the hype of their nuptials died down it was back to reality for the newlyweds.

Hailey recorded an Instagram live on Saturday showing her husband messing about in the kitchen and at one point he poked fun at the video of Taylor Swift which aired on Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, showing the pop star having a meltdown over a banana after having Lasik surgery.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Guest List: From Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid To Katy Perry And Drake

In the video Taylor can be seen trying to snap a banana from a bunch and when she pulls one away she wails: “That’s not the one I wanted!” before saying: “It has no head!”

Justin Bieber re-enacted Taylor Swift's post-Lasik surgery banana meltdown. Picture: Getty / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

And in his wife’s Instagram live, Bieber jokingly screamed: “It’s not the banana that I wanted! It’s not the right one, it has no head!”

Hailey can be heard saying from behind the camera: “That was so funny.”

The video has divided fans’ opinions however, with some Swifties tweeting to say Justin should stop mentioning the ‘Me!’ hitmaker while some pointed out he was clearly joking and that Taylor “doesn’t care” what he does.

The clip of Taylor’s banana meltdown was originally shared by her mum for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, leaving the ‘Lover’ singer mortified.

After eventually getting the banana she wanted Taylor climbed in bed to eat her snack as her mum told her: “Don’t fall asleep eating your banana” before the pop sensation hilariously responded: “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.”

Despite the embarrassment, Taylor handled it like an absolute pro and, luckily, saw the funny side of the clip.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Justin Bieber