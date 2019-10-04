WATCH: Taylor Swift Sobs Over A Banana After Having Laser Eye Surgery

4 October 2019, 11:57 | Updated: 4 October 2019, 12:12

Taylor Swift post surgery is the funniest video you'll ever see
Taylor Swift post surgery is the funniest video you'll ever see. Picture: The Tonight Show/ Instagram @taylorswift13

Taylor Swift's mum has shown the world of the singer sobbing over a banana after having laser eye surgery.

Taylor Swift has had possibly the most embarrassing video of all time shared with the world by her mum, where the singer is recovering from surgery and sobbing about a banana with a pair of goggles taped to her head after undergoing laser eye surgery.

The Huge Clue Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Tour Is Headed To Glastonbury 2020

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 'Lover' singer was blindsided by her mum, who gave the hilarious footage to Jimmy and was left opened mouthed as he pressed play on the home video.

In the video, Taylor is trying to rip off a banana, exclaiming 'this isn't the one I wanted", and upon her mum offering to eat it says "but it doesn't have a head!"

Making it back to her bed, the ten time GRAMMY winner chows down on the fruit, and as her mum says, "Don't fall asleep eating your banana" Taylor hilariously responds, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

Taylor was left shocked her mum had handed over the footage to Jimmy Fallon
Taylor was left shocked her mum had handed over the footage to Jimmy Fallon. Picture: The Tonight Show

The 29-year-old was left cackling and pretty embarrassed the entire world has now seen a pair of goggles bandaged to her face as she cries uncontrollably about a piece of fruit, asking incredulously, "That's on television?!" and telling the host she couldn't concentrate on anything he was saying after seeing the video played to the world.

Still, at least she saw the funny side to it, that could have seriously backfired.

Tay-Tay was on the chat show to talk about her upcoming Lover tour taking place summer of 2020, and to promote that she is starring on Saturday Night Live alongside UK national treasure Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which we can't wait for.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Katy Perry explained why her feud with Taylor Swift ended

Katy Perry Has Explained Why Her Feud With Taylor Swift Ended

Katy Perry

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus spotted out with Cody Simpson in LA

Miley Cyrus 'Spotted Kissing' Cody Simpson In LA Sparking Relationship Rumours

Miley Cyrus

Niall Horan tattooed Roman Kemp with the name of his new song

WATCH: Niall Horan Tattoos "Nice To Melt Ya" On Roman Kemp's Leg
Niall Horan goes on a night out in his 'Nice To Meet Ya' music video

Niall Horan Charms All The Ladies In His 'Nice To Meet Ya' Music Video
Ru Paul's net worth

Ru Paul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions

TV & Film

Saffron Barker is the second YouTuber to join the Strictly family

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing Star And YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

TV & Film

AJ Pritchard has a new girlfriend

Who Is AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Strictly Come Dancing Professional Is Loved Up With Fellow Performer

TV & Film