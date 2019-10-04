WATCH: Taylor Swift Sobs Over A Banana After Having Laser Eye Surgery

Taylor Swift post surgery is the funniest video you'll ever see. Picture: The Tonight Show/ Instagram @taylorswift13

Taylor Swift's mum has shown the world of the singer sobbing over a banana after having laser eye surgery.

Taylor Swift has had possibly the most embarrassing video of all time shared with the world by her mum, where the singer is recovering from surgery and sobbing about a banana with a pair of goggles taped to her head after undergoing laser eye surgery.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 'Lover' singer was blindsided by her mum, who gave the hilarious footage to Jimmy and was left opened mouthed as he pressed play on the home video.

In the video, Taylor is trying to rip off a banana, exclaiming 'this isn't the one I wanted", and upon her mum offering to eat it says "but it doesn't have a head!"

Making it back to her bed, the ten time GRAMMY winner chows down on the fruit, and as her mum says, "Don't fall asleep eating your banana" Taylor hilariously responds, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

Taylor was left shocked her mum had handed over the footage to Jimmy Fallon. Picture: The Tonight Show

The 29-year-old was left cackling and pretty embarrassed the entire world has now seen a pair of goggles bandaged to her face as she cries uncontrollably about a piece of fruit, asking incredulously, "That's on television?!" and telling the host she couldn't concentrate on anything he was saying after seeing the video played to the world.

Still, at least she saw the funny side to it, that could have seriously backfired.

Tay-Tay was on the chat show to talk about her upcoming Lover tour taking place summer of 2020, and to promote that she is starring on Saturday Night Live alongside UK national treasure Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which we can't wait for.

🎉 Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosts the show this weekend with musical guest @taylorswift13 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8yN64eq9WS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 3, 2019

