Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Admitting He’s Been “Struggling A Lot” Recently

The ‘Purpose’ star posted the heartfelt message after it was revealed that he was seeking help for his depression.

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans about “struggling a lot” lately as he asked them to pray for him during this time.

The ‘Purpose’ star who married Hailey Baldwin a few months ago wrote in an emotional Instagram caption, “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.

“God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

A source revealed to People that it was a big step for Justin to declare his struggles so publicly, explaining, “The whole point of counselling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel.

“Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth. This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”

They added, “It was a big step for him to do that. He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty. He decided that now was time to address things, and to let everyone know what’s going on.”

Justin is said to be seeking help for his depression from both therapists and from his pastors, and the source added, “Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter.

“He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really centre himself and focus on his future.

“Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”

