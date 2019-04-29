Hailey Baldwin Calls Trolls 'Cruel' & Justin Bieber Defends Selena Gomez In His Search History

Hailey Baldwin calls out trolls for being 'cruel' on social media. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber/Splash Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are clapping back at trolls who come after them on social media for a whole host of reasons about everything from Selena Gomez, to getting a tan.

Hailey Baldwin is done with social media trolls who constantly come after her and has taken to Twitter to ask why people online are 'so cruel' online.

The 22-year-old wife of Justin Bieber took to Twitter, writing: "I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media. People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive?"

I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media. People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive? — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) April 27, 2019

I just wish people knew my heart. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) April 27, 2019

She followed the tweet up saying that she wishes people knew her heart, but Selena Gomez fans quickly hopped onto the tweet, claiming that she has taken the quote from the singer, as it's her 'most overused phrase', posting gifs of the 'Taki Taki' singer below the tweet.

Others hit back that it's ridiculous to accuse her of 'using' what is a pretty generic quote from Justin's ex and pointed out it was exactly this behaviour that had caused Hailey to call out trolls to begin with.

We love you and know your heart, it hurts seeing all the constant online harassment and we feel helpless that we can’t do anything to stop it, but just stay positive, keep your head high and enjoy your life while they keep being awful human beings behind a screen ❤️ — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) April 27, 2019

The supermodel is clearly finding it hard to catch a break recently, as she also set an Instagram story laughing at the fact people's issue with her today was she 'caught a tan whilst on holiday'.

She wrote: "So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!"

"I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation".

Hailey Baldwin says people are angry at her for getting a tan in Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@haileybieber

Justin also clapped back a fan that pointed out Selena's Coachella performance was on his recent search history, pointing out that her performance was on auto-play after he and Hailey had watched his rendition of 'Sorry' during Ariana Grande's set.

Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

He wrote: "It came up after my wife and I were [watching] my Coachella performance her's played right after mine because it's in the related thing...glad she did Coachella too it's great…I have [nothing] to hide I [didn't] know it was there I didn’t think twice and still don’t [‘cause I] have [nothing] to hide."

The 25-year-old went on to ask people to stop coming up with such wild theories as there are 'real emotions' at stake and told everybody to 'grow up', saying he's also happy that Selena stopped by for a Coachella performance.

