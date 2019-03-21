Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Bought A $8.5mill Home In Los Angeles Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber have bought their first home together. Picture: Getty

The couple have bought their first marital home together and it looks stunning inside.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look to be putting down roots in Los Angeles after the couple dropped $8.5million on a luxurious new house together.

Justin has previously spent the past few years moving from house to house in the LA area, including several periods where he was living in hotels rather than renting a place.

This house marks the first property Justin’s owned since he sold his home in Calabasas to Khloe Kardashian in 2012 for $7.2million.

The home the Biebers have bought to start married life in was built in 1932 and the same family have owned it for the past 50 years.

The property is named ‘The Tropics’ and features palm leaf print wallpaper on an accent wall within the house.

Justin and Hailey’s new house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, infinity pool and a bar and cinema room.

If these two ever need a roommate, we’re putting our names down first.

