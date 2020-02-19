Billie Eilish's Hairdresser Reveals Her BRITs 2020 Look Secrets, Leading Up To Her 'No Time To Die' Performance

19 February 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 17:13

Billie Eilish's hair stylist explained how she got ready for the BRITs
Billie Eilish's hair stylist explained how she got ready for the BRITs. Picture: PA/Getty

Billie Eilish's hairdresser, Luke Benson, talked us through the 'No Time To Die' hitmaker's pre-BRITs 2020 glam.

Billie Eilish absolutely dominated the 2020 BRITs after scooping the award for International Female Solo Artist and giving fans a stunning performance of her James Bond song, 'No Time To Die'.

The 18-year-old 'Bad Guy' hitmaker also slayed the red carpet in a custom Burberry co-ord, with nails to match, and not to forget, her slime green ombre hair - which has become a seriously huge trademark for the star.

WATCH: Stormzy Fanboys Over Fellow BRIT Award Winner Billie Eilish

But, ahead of the massive night in UK music, how did Billie get ready?

We've spoken to celeb hairdresser, Luke Benson - @lukebensonhair on Instagram - who styled the pop star's hair for the evening and he told us what went down.

Billie Eilish rocked her slime green look on the red carpet
Billie Eilish rocked her slime green look on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Luke, who has also styled the locks of Capital's very own Roman Kemp, as well as One Direction stars, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, revealed that working with Billie was a 'really enjoyable experience', before telling us how the star prepped for her big night.

Speaking on the environment whilst getting ready, he explained that the teen superstar had her family with her, saying: "She’s super chilled, she’s really cool, she’s obviously with Finneas [O'Connell] - her brother - her mum and dad and the rest of her team were there, so it’s just a really good vibe. They’re all supportive of each other.

"She could’ve been in her living room at home, it was that relaxed. It’s weird to think she was about to do a performance for one of the biggest songs she’s ever done."

Luke also revealed that, just like us, Billie likes to listen to music whilst getting ready and he explained she tends to spice up her playlist was something a little bit different.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed at the BRITs together
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed at the BRITs together. Picture: PA

He added: "She seems to be listening to unsigned people. She’s got a real ear, I think, for talent that maybe we haven’t heard of, so some of the names she was saying, I hadn’t heard of - and I spend a lot of time in that music world. So it’s cool for her to be listening to a lot of up and coming people."

"At the end of the day, she’s an 18-year-old normal girl and I think people forget that. The fact she’s such a superstar, she’s probably the most down to earth person I’ve worked with."

When asked about how the hitmaker felt ahead of her debut performance of 'No Time To Die', he said: "She was really calm, acting normal but when we came back from soundcheck you could tell how excited she was about how well she’d even done soundcheck.

"I think she has confidence and ability beyond her years with the way that she performs. So, to come off stage and have that excitement must be the most incredible feeling. And to go back into the BRITs audience 10 minutes later and suddenly win Best International Female it was one hell of a day for her."

When we asked about which look the songstress could go on to sport next, he said: "She’s obviously going on tour, there are other events coming up. I think with Billie, I don’t think she gives herself a set direction that she wants to go in. I think her green has become iconic so I think it may take a while to change that.

"She’s 18 so she wants to have fun with her fashion and hair and styling. I joked with her that when the length is really long we can cut it all off again but I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I’m sure she’ll come up with more things for her tour and then there’ll be the Bond premiere so I think if there’s anything that she definitely wants then there may be a plan towards it but she’s so free-spirited I think she’s happy to go along with it."

