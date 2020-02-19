WATCH: Stormzy Fanboys Over Fellow BRIT Award Winner Billie Eilish

Stormzy had nothing but love for his fellow BRIT award winner Billie Eilish after the pair met up in the winner's room at last night's ceremony.

Stormzy jumped at the chance to tell Billie Eilish exactly what he thought of her last night at the BRITs. The pair met in the winner's room as they celebrated with an award each.

Billie walked away with the 'International Female Solo Artist' award and her new pal Stormzy bagged the 'Male Solo Artist' award.

Billie Eilish and Stormzy meet at the BRITs. Picture: Capital

When the pair met at the end of the night, Stormzy excitedly told Bille, "You are the f*****g greatest, you’re so… she’s so f*****g - it’s dumb!"

He added, "And every time I listen to the new song of yours I go on A to Z Lyrics and I read it. And I’m just like bruv, she’s brilliant".

Billie responded by admitting, "I’m gonna cry", to which he replied, "You’re too hard! You’re so hard it don’t even matter! You’re too hard, she’s too hard. Sorry, sorry to crash that".

Not only did Billie score big with her award, the 18-year-old shared with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and legendary composer Hans Zimmer in what was the first ever performance of the new James Bond song!

