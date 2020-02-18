On Air Now
18 February 2020, 21:47
The BRITs 2020 was a big night for XXX as he/she took home X awards in one of the biggest nights of the year for British music.
The BRITs is one of the biggest night in the music calendar and this year's award show was no different with the likes of Billie Eilish and Stormzy scooping the big awards.
With performances from Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles, we won't be forgetting this epic show any time soon.
Here's who else was nominated...
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Who else was nominated?
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Who was nominated?
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Who was nominated?
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Who else was nominated?
Coldplay
Bring me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Album of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Harry Styles
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Who was nominated?
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy - Location
Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Tom Walker - You And I
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Who else was nominated?
Aitch
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
