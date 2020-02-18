Who Won At The BRIT Awards 2020? Winners List In Full - Including Stormzy, Billie Eilish And Lewis Capaldi

Who won big at the BRIT Awards 2020? Picture: PA Images

The BRITs is one of the biggest night in the music calendar and this year's award show was no different with the likes of Billie Eilish and Stormzy scooping the big awards.

With performances from Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles, we won't be forgetting this epic show any time soon.

Who are the BRITs 2020 winners?

British Male Solo Artist - Stormzy

Stormzy won Male Solo Artist at the BRITs 2020. Picture: PH

Here's who else was nominated...

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist - Mabel

Mabel won Female Solo Artist at The BRITs. Picture: PH

Who else was nominated?

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best International Male - Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, the Creator won International Male at The BRITs. Picture: PH

Who was nominated?

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist - Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish got emotional over winning her BRIT award. Picture: PH

Who was nominated?

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Group of the Year - Foals

Best Group at the BRIT Awards 2020 went to Foals. Picture: PH

Who else was nominated?

Coldplay

Bring me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Album of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Harry Styles

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Song of the Year - Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

Who was nominated?

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Tom Walker - You And I

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

New Artist - Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi won Best New Artist. Picture: PH

Who else was nominated?

Aitch

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

