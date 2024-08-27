Camila Cabello Appears To Respond To Sabrina Carpenter 'Love Triangle' Theory

Did Camila Cabello just acknowledge the Sabrina Carpenter/Shawn Mendes 'love triangle' theory? Picture: @camilacabello via TikTok, Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

By Katie Louise Smith

"Promoting this song with the blonde hair is a whole other level & I'm here for it".

Has Camila Cabello just subtly entered the Sabrina Carpenter 'Short 'n Sweet' Shawn Mendes discourse? Maybe so... maybe so. At least, that's what fans think is happening with her 'June Gloom' TikTok video.

On August 23rd, Sabrina dropped her brand new album full of bangers, bops and ballads. Fans immediately clocked that some of them appeared to reference an apparent short-lived romance with Shawn. One song in particular, 'Taste', left fans speculating that it could be about Camila, and the recent rekindling of Shawn and Camila's relationship.

The theory flooded social media as soon as the track dropped with fans analysing the lyrics and the trio's dating timeline. Attention then turned to Camila's recent album, 'C,XOXO', and fans quickly deduced that the lyrics to 'June Gloom' could represent the story from Camila's side.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Sabrina, Camila or Shawn and it's simply just a theory. But now Camila appears to have fuelled the speculation by posting a TikTok singing along to 'June Gloom' just days after Sabrina's release.

Camila Cabello posts ‘June Gloom’ video

What are Camila Cabello's 'June Gloom' lyrics about?

In 'June Gloom', Camila sings about an ex who is in a new relationship but just can't seem to fully move on from her. In turn, she's still hung up on him. In the first verse, she sings: She's cool, I heard / Won't act surprised, I saw the pictures, we're a / House fire, for sure / Hope it'll burn out, but it just gets bigger

She then adds: If she's so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?

At the time, fans just assumed the track was about Camila's feelings towards an ex (presumably Shawn) following their second break up. But now, with the newly added 'Taste' lore, people are speculating that it could be referring to Sabrina.

In 'Taste', Sabrina sings : I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you.

Fans also think Sabrina's 'Coincidence' lyrics refer to a similar narrative. Flipping Camila's Why are you on this side of town? lyric, Sabrina sings, Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night and Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs.

Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello pose together with Yara Shahidi and Joey King at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Camila's video has garnered 2.5 million views in just over 24 hours, and the timing of it all hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

With all the conversation surrounding Camila following the release of Sabrina's 'Short 'n Sweet', it seems like she had the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible and she took it! Genius behaviour, actually!

In the comments, one fan joked: "Listen I’d use the moment to promote my music too." Another said: "Promoting this song with the blonde hair is a whole other level & I'm here for it".

"This is INSANE timing and honestly…. I support it fully. Like okay fine I’d do the same," someone else added.

Others were just there to show support for the two pop girlies: "They could never make me hate you, Camila and Sabrina."

