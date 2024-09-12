Iconic 2024 VMAs Red Carpet Looks From Chappell Roan To Addison Rae

12 September 2024, 11:10 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 11:17

Iconic looks from the VMAs 2024
Iconic looks from the VMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Stars like Chappell Roan, Addison Rae, Tate McRae and Taylor Swift graced the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We could say that one of music's biggest nights went off with a bang, but after Chappell Roan's performance it more went off with a flaming arrow...

From a medieval, jaw-dropping performance from Chappell, to a intergalactic, out-of-this world set from Sabrina Carpenter the VMAs 2024 promised to be a night to remember.

And of course we cannot forget Taylor Swift breaking another recording and becoming the artist with the most VMAs, surpassing Beyoncé who has 26.

Music aside we couldn't keep our eyes off what the artists were wearing, so here's a recap of some of the most memorable VMAs red carpet looks.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Tate McRae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

The 'exes' singer attended the VMAs with her boyfriend The Kid LAROI and they looked so adorable together.

However on the red carpet she posed solo and blew us away with this sultry black lace number which was a gorgeous custom Roberto Cavalli number.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Taylor had multiple outfit changes at the 2024 VMAs where she won 7 Moon Man trophies.

On the red carpet she gave us all the St. Trinian's and early 2000s vibes in this custom black and yellow Christian Dior look.

Fans were hoping for a Rep (TV) clue in Taylor's outfits but were left disappointed... but do you know what's also black and yellow? A bee, and they've got a sting in their tail.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Looking like Miss Americana herself, Addison wowed with yet another weird and wonderful bra shape.

This custom look created by Miss Claire Sullivan will most definitely got down in VMAs history.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

A new Chappell character has been unlocked!

Meet medieval, Games Of Thrones-esque Chappell who set the VMAs alight with her performance and outfits.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Oh Sabrina, you are too good for this world!

Which is maybe why she performed a space themed set with human sized-aliens and astronauts. First though she stunned on the carpet in this stunning vintage gown by Bob Mackie.

This literal dress was worn by Madonna, the Madonna, at the Oscars in 1991.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Considering Shawn Mendes wrote 'pulling up to my own funeral' on his Instagram before his VMAs performance we are slightly gagged to see Camila in this look which, if you ask us, is pretty apt for a funeral. Coincidence much??

She wore this intricate lace Tony Ward Dress With Veil and looked gothically gorgeous!

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Katy Perry attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

We simply had to include Katy and this fabulous wet look piece, especially as if you look you can see a QR above her coccyx.

If you scan the code it takes you pre-order her upcoming album '143'.

