How Many VMAs Does Taylor Swift Have And What Did She Win Them For?

11 September 2024, 17:29 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 19:37

Taking a look at how many VMAs Taylor Swift has won and what they were for
Taking a look at how many VMAs Taylor Swift has won and what they were for. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has 12 nominations at the VMAs 2024 but how many has she won in the past and what for? Here's a look at all of Taylor's VMAs wins.

After Taylor Swift literally broke her own record at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023 it's not surprising that the mega-star is leading the 2024 nominations with 12 to her name.

Her 'The Tortured Poets Department' song 'Fortnight' with Post Malone has landed her most of the noms, and she of course is up for artist of the year.

The Taylor Swift VMAs lore runs pretty deep as we can't forget how in 2009 Kanye West jumped on stage when she was awarded 'Best Female Video', for You Belong with Me', and said, "I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

It acted as a canon event in Taylor's career and led her to write her 'TTPD' track 'thanK you aIMee'.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner could be set to break her VMA record once again, so with all the hype of the event flowing through us let's take a look at how many she already has and what they're for.

In 2023 Taylor took home 9 VMAs
In 2023 Taylor took home 9 VMAs. Picture: Getty

How many VMAs does Taylor Swift have?

The hugely successful musician has 23 VMAs to her name. Taylor won her second ever Video Music Award in 2013 and in 2023 she made history taking 9 trophies home.

What are Taylor Swift's VMAs for?

  • Best Female Video for 'You Belong with Me' - 2009
  • Best Female Video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble' - 2013
  • Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for 'Blank Space' - 2015
  • Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015
  • Best Collaboration for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (with Zayn) - 2017
  • Video of the Year and Video for Good for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019
  • Best Visual Effects for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019
  • Best Direction, Best Long Form Video and Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022
  • Video of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
  • Artist of the Year - 2023
  • Song of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
  • Album of the Year for 'Midnights' - 2023
  • Best Pop for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
  • Best Direction for 'Anti-Hero', directed by Taylor Swift - 2023
  • Best Cinematography for 'Anti-Hero', cinematography by Rina Yang - 2023
  • Best Visual Effects for 'Anti-Hero', visual effects by Parliament- 2023
  • Show of the Summer - 2023
Taylor Swift at her first VMAs
Taylor Swift at her first VMAs. Picture: Getty

In 2024 Taylor is up for categories such as Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Best Cinematography.

Her 'TTPD' song 'Fortnight' has helped her amass so many nominations and we will update this page with any new trophies she is awarded at the VMAs 2024.

