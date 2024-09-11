How many VMAs does Taylor Swift have?

On Air Now
11 September 2024, 17:29 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 19:37
Taylor Swift has 12 nominations at the VMAs 2024 but how many has she won in the past and what for? Here's a look at all of Taylor's VMAs wins.
After Taylor Swift literally broke her own record at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023 it's not surprising that the mega-star is leading the 2024 nominations with 12 to her name.
Her 'The Tortured Poets Department' song 'Fortnight' with Post Malone has landed her most of the noms, and she of course is up for artist of the year.
The Taylor Swift VMAs lore runs pretty deep as we can't forget how in 2009 Kanye West jumped on stage when she was awarded 'Best Female Video', for You Belong with Me', and said, "I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"
It acted as a canon event in Taylor's career and led her to write her 'TTPD' track 'thanK you aIMee'.
The 14-time Grammy Award winner could be set to break her VMA record once again, so with all the hype of the event flowing through us let's take a look at how many she already has and what they're for.
The hugely successful musician has 23 VMAs to her name. Taylor won her second ever Video Music Award in 2013 and in 2023 she made history taking 9 trophies home.
In 2024 Taylor is up for categories such as Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Best Cinematography.
Her 'TTPD' song 'Fortnight' has helped her amass so many nominations and we will update this page with any new trophies she is awarded at the VMAs 2024.
