How Many VMAs Does Taylor Swift Have And What Did She Win Them For?

Taking a look at how many VMAs Taylor Swift has won and what they were for. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has 12 nominations at the VMAs 2024 but how many has she won in the past and what for? Here's a look at all of Taylor's VMAs wins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Taylor Swift literally broke her own record at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023 it's not surprising that the mega-star is leading the 2024 nominations with 12 to her name.

Her 'The Tortured Poets Department' song 'Fortnight' with Post Malone has landed her most of the noms, and she of course is up for artist of the year.

The Taylor Swift VMAs lore runs pretty deep as we can't forget how in 2009 Kanye West jumped on stage when she was awarded 'Best Female Video', for You Belong with Me', and said, "I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

It acted as a canon event in Taylor's career and led her to write her 'TTPD' track 'thanK you aIMee'.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner could be set to break her VMA record once again, so with all the hype of the event flowing through us let's take a look at how many she already has and what they're for.

In 2023 Taylor took home 9 VMAs. Picture: Getty

How many VMAs does Taylor Swift have?

The hugely successful musician has 23 VMAs to her name. Taylor won her second ever Video Music Award in 2013 and in 2023 she made history taking 9 trophies home.

What are Taylor Swift's VMAs for?

Best Female Video for 'You Belong with Me' - 2009

Best Female Video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble' - 2013

Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for 'Blank Space' - 2015

Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015

Best Collaboration for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (with Zayn) - 2017

Video of the Year and Video for Good for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019

Best Visual Effects for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019

Best Direction, Best Long Form Video and Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022

Video of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023

Artist of the Year - 2023

Song of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023

Album of the Year for 'Midnights' - 2023

Best Pop for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023

Best Direction for 'Anti-Hero', directed by Taylor Swift - 2023

Best Cinematography for 'Anti-Hero', cinematography by Rina Yang - 2023

Best Visual Effects for 'Anti-Hero', visual effects by Parliament- 2023

Show of the Summer - 2023

Taylor Swift at her first VMAs. Picture: Getty

In 2024 Taylor is up for categories such as Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Best Cinematography.

Her 'TTPD' song 'Fortnight' has helped her amass so many nominations and we will update this page with any new trophies she is awarded at the VMAs 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.