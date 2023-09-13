Taylor Swift Broke Her Own Record At The MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift attends the VMAs 2023

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift won big at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and secured her spot in the history books in the process!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fresh off the US leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift dominated this year’s MTV Video Music Awards taking home 9(!!!) trophies at the 2023 show. Taylor’s now tied for the record of most wins in one night, and means she’s bagged a total of 23 “moon person” trophies to date.

Beyoncé holds the record for the most awarded artist in the show’s history with 26, so Taylor is only two away from tying with the Renaissance icon. Taylor scooped the biggest award of the night, 'Video of the Year' for 'Anti-Hero', which was the lead single from her tenth studio album 'Midnights'. She beat competition from fellow nominees Doja Cat, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA.

Taylor Swift's win for ‘Video of the Year’ is particularly significant, as it's allowed her to extend her record for most ‘Video of the Year’ wins of all-time. She previously won for her videos for 'Bad Blood' (2015), 'You Need To Calm Down' (2019), and 'All Too Well: The Short Film' (2022).

Taylor Swift adds 9 VMA moon person trophies to her collection! Picture: Getty

The 9 Awards Taylor won last night include all four major categories at the VMAs; Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Which VMAs did Taylor Win?

Video of the year for ‘Anti-Hero’ Artist of the year Song of the year for ‘Anti-Hero’ Best pop for ‘Anti-Hero’ Best direction for ‘Anti-Hero’ Best cinematography for ‘Anti-Hero’ Best visual effects for ‘Anti-Hero’ Show of the summer Album of the year for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the MTV VMAs 2023. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her early career and her fans in her acceptance speech for ‘Best Pop’. Taylor said,

I love making pop music. I love making pop music videos. I also loved making country. I love slinking around different genres. The only reason I’m allowed to do it is because you the fans gave me the opportunity to do that. - Taylor Swift

Congrats, Taylor!

This year's MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and marked the 40th anniversary of the awards show. The 2023 nominees list drew praise earlier in the year for having an all female line-up in its 'Artist of the Year' category for the first time in its history. The previous year, Lizzo was the only female nominee in that category.

The 2023 Video Music Awards were hosted by Nicki Minaj for the second time, and she performed. The audience were treated to further standout performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The VMAs stage also had extra special performances from P Diddy as he collected his 'Global Icon Award', and Shakira crowd-surfed in her performance to honour her 'Video Vanguard' award. The biggest surprise of the night came from the reunion of 00s boyband N*Sync, who appeared on stage together for the first time in 10 years to present Taylor Swift with her 'Best Pop' trophy.

Olivia Rodrigo Rates British Things - Are They A Bad Idea? | GUTS | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.