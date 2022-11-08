Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Are The Dream Team With New 'Anti Hero' Single

8 November 2022, 16:57

Taylor has released a new version of 'Anti Hero'
Taylor has released a new version of 'Anti Hero'. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Artwork

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff team up once again with the release of the Bleachers remix of 'Anti Hero'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's content mill never stops turning, and now she's now graced us with 'Anti Hero (Bleachers Version)' – complete with ’80s synths and whimsical new lyrics!

Jack Antonoff and the pop icon joined forces to bring us Taylor's tenth-studio album 'Midnights', and if that wasn't enough of a treat, they've now released a limited-time download of the record's lead single.

Taylor Swift Has Been Screaming At Us That ‘Speak Now’ Is The Next Re-Recording

The best friends and longtime collaborators both took to Twitter to share the news of their playful re-working of the number one hit, Taylor wrote: "Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people."

The Bleachers frontman also shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet referencing the remix's lyrics, he posted: "Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately …”

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are at it again
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are at it again. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor's original second verse for 'Anti Hero' quickly spawned a fan favourite lyric and took TikTok by storm in the process – everyone has been using the sound for their videos!

The earworm line that everyone has on repeat goes: "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I'm a monster on the hill,

"Too big to hang out / Slowly lurching toward your favourite city / Pierced through the heart but never killed," Taylor sings in the highly-quoted song.

So it's only natural that the songstress and her long-term producer would jump back into the studio to release a reinvention of the track, they must be used to it by now after all their sessions re-recording Taylor's first five albums!

Jack sings a new verse in the limited edition single: “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s*** about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”

Swifties couldn't help but swoon over a heartwarming moment in the pre-chorus where Jack responds to the songwriter's self-loathing lyrics with: "Taylor, you’ll be fine.”

'Anti Hero' featuring Bleachers was available as a limited edition download
'Anti Hero' featuring Bleachers was available as a limited edition download. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Fans have had a front-row seat witnessing the two musicians' enviable friendship grow since they first teamed up on a non-album single 'Sweeter Than Fiction' back in 2013!

The multi-talented musician then went on to co-write and produce three tracks on her record-smashing album '1989', six on 'Reputation', was the first-billed producer on 'Lover', and he produced nine tracks across sister records 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'. Antonoff has also played a central role in the 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings.

A decade on and these two are still making amazing tunes together!

Despite their extensive shared discography, 'Midnights' was the first project they completed as 'main collaborators', on the day of its release Taylor shared a sweet tribute to her musical teammate, she wrote: "Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff.

"He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…," the songstress gushed, "this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators."

The new edition of 'Anti Hero' also served as the first time Taylor has collaborated with Jack's solo music project, Bleachers.

Taylor and Jack served as the main collaborators for 'Midnights'
Taylor and Jack served as the main collaborators for 'Midnights'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

'Anti Hero' featuring Bleachers full lyrics

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people
I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis
(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
At teatime, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes, I feel like everybody is an art bro, lately
And I just change them on the hill
Too hurt to hang out, talking shit about your famous baby
Pierced through the heart of 90's guilt
Baby, I'm the problem is me

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman? (Taylor, you'll be fine)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I'll watch as you're leaving
And life will lose all its meaning (For the last time)

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)
At teatime, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers 'round and reads it and then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from Hell"

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
It's me, hi
Everybody agrees, everybody agrees

It's me, hi (Hi), I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)
At teatime (Teatime), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna has explained why she hasn't announced her son's name yet

Rihanna Explains Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby Boy’s Name Just Yet

Zayn Malik issued an open letter to the PM

Zayn Malik Pens Powerful Open Letter Urging Rishi Sunak To Expand Free School Meals

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Will Olivia Attwood still get paid after quitting I'm A Celeb?

Will Olivia Attwood Still Receive Her Full I’m A Celeb Fee After Quitting?

Olivia Attwood shared a statement following her I'm A Celeb exit

Olivia Attwood Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star