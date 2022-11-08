Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Are The Dream Team With New 'Anti Hero' Single

Taylor has released a new version of 'Anti Hero'. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Artwork

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff team up once again with the release of the Bleachers remix of 'Anti Hero'.

Taylor Swift's content mill never stops turning, and now she's now graced us with 'Anti Hero (Bleachers Version)' – complete with ’80s synths and whimsical new lyrics!

Jack Antonoff and the pop icon joined forces to bring us Taylor's tenth-studio album 'Midnights', and if that wasn't enough of a treat, they've now released a limited-time download of the record's lead single.

The best friends and longtime collaborators both took to Twitter to share the news of their playful re-working of the number one hit, Taylor wrote: "Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people."

The Bleachers frontman also shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet referencing the remix's lyrics, he posted: "Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately …”

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are at it again. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor's original second verse for 'Anti Hero' quickly spawned a fan favourite lyric and took TikTok by storm in the process – everyone has been using the sound for their videos!

The earworm line that everyone has on repeat goes: "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I'm a monster on the hill,

"Too big to hang out / Slowly lurching toward your favourite city / Pierced through the heart but never killed," Taylor sings in the highly-quoted song.

So it's only natural that the songstress and her long-term producer would jump back into the studio to release a reinvention of the track, they must be used to it by now after all their sessions re-recording Taylor's first five albums!

Jack sings a new verse in the limited edition single: “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s*** about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”

Swifties couldn't help but swoon over a heartwarming moment in the pre-chorus where Jack responds to the songwriter's self-loathing lyrics with: "Taylor, you’ll be fine.”

'Anti Hero' featuring Bleachers was available as a limited edition download. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people. Download Anti Hero featuring @bleachersmusic now at https://t.co/WdrCmvMfo8 pic.twitter.com/52TIyZP0hf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 7, 2022

Fans have had a front-row seat witnessing the two musicians' enviable friendship grow since they first teamed up on a non-album single 'Sweeter Than Fiction' back in 2013!

The multi-talented musician then went on to co-write and produce three tracks on her record-smashing album '1989', six on 'Reputation', was the first-billed producer on 'Lover', and he produced nine tracks across sister records 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'. Antonoff has also played a central role in the 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings.

A decade on and these two are still making amazing tunes together!

Despite their extensive shared discography, 'Midnights' was the first project they completed as 'main collaborators', on the day of its release Taylor shared a sweet tribute to her musical teammate, she wrote: "Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff.

"He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…," the songstress gushed, "this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators."

The new edition of 'Anti Hero' also served as the first time Taylor has collaborated with Jack's solo music project, Bleachers.

Taylor and Jack served as the main collaborators for 'Midnights'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We were so lucky to also work with @sam_dew, @sounwave, Lana Del Rey, @Jahaansweet, @thekeanubeats, William Bowery, and @ZoeKravitz. @Sharp_Stick was our excellent engineer. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

'Anti Hero' featuring Bleachers full lyrics

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people

I've ghosted stand there in the room



I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)



I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I'll watch as you're leaving

'Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)



It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

At teatime, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero



Sometimes, I feel like everybody is an art bro, lately

And I just change them on the hill

Too hurt to hang out, talking shit about your famous baby

Pierced through the heart of 90's guilt

Baby, I'm the problem is me



Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman? (Taylor, you'll be fine)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I'll watch as you're leaving

And life will lose all its meaning (For the last time)



It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)

At teatime, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero



I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers 'round and reads it and then someone screams out

"She's laughing up at us from Hell"



It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

It's me, hi

Everybody agrees, everybody agrees



It's me, hi (Hi), I'm the problem, it's me (I'm the problem, it's me)

At teatime (Teatime), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

